Blues Traveler, known for hit-single ‘Run-Around’ comes to Rialto Theatre

Blues Traveler, a multi-platinum selling band best known for their 1990s hit-single “Run-Around,” performs at the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet Wednesday, Nov. 8.

According to rialtosquare.com, the band has 14 studio albums and counting, four of which have gone gold, three platinum and one six-times platinum, selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.

Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned them a Grammy® for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Their movie credits include “Blues Brothers 2000,″ “Kingpin,” “Wildflowers” and others. A television favorite, they have been featured on “Saturday Night Live,” “Austin City Limits,” VH1′s “Behind the Music” and they have the record for the most appearances of any artist on The Late Show with David Letterman.

Blues Traveler’s latest effort, 2021′s Traveler’s Blues, was nominated for a Grammy in the category of “Best Traditional Blues Album,” bringing their 35-year journey full circle.

Tickets are available for purchase on the Rialto’s website.