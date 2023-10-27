The Local Scene: Fall festivals, Pumpkin Ball and more in Kane County this weekend

Join the Kane County Cougars for a fantastic night of sampling beer from local breweries with music, games and prizes from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 28 at Northwestern Medicine Field at 34W002 Cherry Lane in Geneva. (Sean King for the Daily Herald)

Pumpkin Ball: The St. Charles Public Library invites community families to dress up and dance under the pumpkin disco lights and party during a morning full of pumpkin fun and crafts from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 28. The event is tailored to kids, and will take place in the Huntley Community Room of the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles. More information can be found online at scpld.libnet.info/event/8805938.

Fox Valley’s Family Fall Festival: Kane County families are invited to participate in a day of fall activities from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Fox Valley Mall at 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. The fest will feature a petting zoo, pony rides, a bounce house and hay bale play area, as well as food trucks and snack vendors. The first 50 MyPerks members to redeem their “pick-up perk” coupon at the Fox Valley table receive a free ceramic pumpkin to paint at Arts On Fire Fox Valley. Guests should enter at mall entrance No. 2 between Lumen Apartments and JCPenney. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors. Those who registered will be notified if location changes within 24 hours of the event’s start. For more information, visit its webpage at www.shopfoxvalleymall.com/event/family-fall-fest/2146500126 or call the management office during business hours (8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays) at 630-851-3000.

Boo at the Zoo: Come trick or treat and view the Randall Oaks Zoo decked out in its Halloween finery from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29 at 1180 N. Randall Road in West Dundee. Guests will be able to trick or treat all day, and costume parades will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. both days. Guests should meet at the Centerville Schoolhouse, a facility of the Dundee Township Park District. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/6024541710982934.

Firehouse and SteelHeart: The 1980s bands Firehouse and SteelHeart bring a heavy dose of rock to the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Oct. 27. Firehouse will perform such hits as “Don’t Treat Me Bad,” “Love of a Lifetime” and “All She Wrote.” Croatian-American musician Miljenko Matijevic of SteelHeart’s powerful multi-octave vocal range will shine on hits “I’ll Never Let You Go,” “She’s Gone” and more. For more information and tickets, visit www.arcadalive.com/event/firehouse-steelheart-515.

Scott Smith’s All Animal Expo: Whether you are looking for a new pet, need some feeders, or want a chance to see some animals up close and personal, animal lovers are invited to the All Animal Expo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles. Reptile expert Brian Barczyk will be at the expo all day, answering questions and showing exotic animals. Admission costs $8 for guests age 11 or older, $3 for guests ages 6-10, and is free for kids 5 and younger. Visitors with four or more animals will be charged $15 admission, and parking is free. More information can be found online at allanimalexpo.com.

