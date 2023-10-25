October 27, 2023
Learn about the spooky side of Starved Rock on final Ghost Tour of the season

By Shaw Local News Network
Starved Rock Lodge will host its final Ghost Tour of the 2023 season on Friday, Oct. 27.

Starved Rock Lodge will host its final Ghost Tour of the 2023 season on Friday, Oct. 27. (Shaw Local file photo )

If you’re looking for some spooky tales of hauntings and sightings this Halloween weekend, you don’t want to miss Starved Rock Lodge’s final Ghost Tour of the season from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 27.

According to Starved Rock Lodge, guests will enjoy an evening of eerie tales and a spooky adventure aboard one of the lodge’s trolleys. A costumed guide will lead the way to local destinations, known for their haunted aura.

Tickets are $30 per person, and the tour will last 90 minutes to two hours. It is not recommended for children under 8 years old. Reservations are required and space is limited. Visit www.starvedrocklodge.com for more information or to purchase tickets. This tour was created by Follies Production & Events.

