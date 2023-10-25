Last chance this weekend to enjoy Wine on the Hill at August Hill Winery

The last Wine on the Hill event for the 2023 season is Oct. 29 and 30. (August Hill Winery storefront) (www.jboehmphoto.com)

August Hill Winery in Peru will host its last Wine on the Hill event of the season this weekend.

The event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 at the winery, located at 21 N. 2551st Road, Peru.

Guests can enjoy wine on the spacious hillside in the Illinois Valley. Wine flights, wine by the glass and bottle, August Hill Chill by the glass and charcuterie are available for purchase.

The event is free to attend, however, reservations are required for the Cave Tasting on Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are $30.

“Reservations to Relax” are also available, and include two Adirondack chairs, an umbrella, a 30-quart cooler with ice, two bottled waters and a variety of snacks. For more information or to book, visit the August Hill website.