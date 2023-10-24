Arcomusical to bring unique percussion music to The Next Picture Show in Dixon

Arcomusical will present a free concert featuring its rare percussion music at The Next Picture Show community art gallery in Dixon at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12. (Photo provided by Acromusical)

Arcomusical will perform a unique program of percussion music at The Next Picture Show community art gallery in Dixon at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12.

The concert is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served.

According to a news release, the concert is hosted by the Phidian Art Club in memory of member Mary Ann Ferolo, and is partially funded by the Illinois Arts Council. Ferolo was a long-time Phidian member who died over a year ago. She was a music teacher, and she and her husband, Jim, conducted music therapy for children and adults with physical and mental disabilities.

The ensemble will perform passages from the Lucumí “oro seco,” first on Afro-Cuban batá drums and then on Afro-Brazilian berimbau musical bows. The Lucumí religion, known as Regla de Ocha - Ifá, is a rich and deep nature-based practice with deep cultural roots in Yorubaland, Nigeria, according to the release.

Prior to each musical offering, Arcomusical Artistic Director Gregory Beyer will discuss and detail the names of each of the sounds, what they represent in the natural world, and how to best listen to this uniquely beguiling and sophisticated music.

Performers will include Jean-Christophe Leroy, Christian Baugher, Jonah Payne and Beyer.

For more information, visit nextpictureshow.org.