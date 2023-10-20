Looking for a real scare this season? Tour DeKalb’s ‘haunted’ Egyptian Theatre

Egyptian Theatre Marketing and Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb talks Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, about ghost sightings in the balcony of the theater in DeKalb. The balcony is just one of the places in the Egyptian where there have been reports of paranormal activity. (Mark Busch)

It’s the season of haunted houses, but if you’re not a fan of the gruesome images, grotesque monsters or jump scares in most Halloween attractions, you might want to check out the Egyptian Theatre’s Boo’ze and Spirits flashlight tour.

After all the Halloween madness calms down, those looking for a real paranormal experience can take advantage of the next tour at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, at the downtown DeKalb theater.

The exterior of the Egyptian Theatre, including the newly constructed addition on the left. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)

The theater is said to be one of the most haunted buildings in Illinois, according to its website. The tour is completely dark, with the only light coming from the guests’ flashlights. Staff will share stories about the building’s 90-year history and its spooky secrets.

The tour begins in the lobby and takes guests all over the theater, from the balcony to the backstage.

Alex Nerad, executive director of the Egyptian Theatre, said the tour takes guests to places that the general public often doesn’t get to see.

“To be able to see behind the scenes, that’s so fun, and they’ll hear all sorts of stories that people don’t typically get to hear,” Nerad said. “People are really intrigued by those stories. Over the years, we’ve had so many personal encounters, and stories have been shared from performers, volunteers, staff members and patrons. Just a wide variety of stories, and so many of them continually line up and overlap with similar experiences.”

The inside of DeKalb's Egyptian Theatre. (Photo provided by the Egyptian Theatre )

Nerad and some of his staff members have had experiences that they “couldn’t explain.” He said he often hears the large, heavy door to the box office opening and closing throughout the day, which is too heavy to move by itself.

There are also stories of a woman in a green dress who lives in the balcony.

“A lot of people have seen her, some performers have seen her while they’re on the stage,” he said. “I tell people that I don’t believe in ghosts, but I do believe in the paranormal. We’ve had some skeptics take the tour, and by the end of it, they start to believe.”

Marketing and Communications Director Jeanine Holcomb described the tour as “creepy,” but not scary.

“People who love ghost stories and people who love history will love this tour,” she said. “It’s a mix of the back story of the theater from the past 90 years and ghost stories. It also supports the theater’s mission, which is bringing entertainment to our community and host events. When you come hear fun stories in the dark, you’re supporting a local nonprofit organization as well as local arts.”

Guests are encouraged to take photos and videos during the tour. Those photos and videos may be shown during future tours, as the theater added a slide show that showcases what some previous guests have captured.

The tour, which lasts about 90 minutes, will give guests time at the end to explore and investigate on their own.

Beer, wine, cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages will be available for purchase at the concession stand.

The tours are offered several times each year, and usually sell out, Nerad said. The maximum capacity is 30 people.

To buy tickets for an upcoming tour, visit the Egyptian Theatre’s website.