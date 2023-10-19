Geneva Commons to host Halloween, Day of the Dead event

Geneva Commons will host a Halloween and Dia de los Muertos event on Oct. 28, 2023. (Image provided by Geneva Commons)

Geneva Commons will host a Spooktacular Halloween & Dia De los Muertos Extravaganza from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at the shopping center.

According to a news release, the free, family-friendly event will begin with the installation of two larger-than-life Catrinas, each standing at 16 feet, from Aguascalientes, Mexico. These intricately-designed Catrinas will add a touch of Mexican cultural splendor to the event, and will be available for photos.

Other activities include trunk-or-treating, a petting zoo, bounce house, face painting, balloon twisting, a magic show, special performances from Ballet Folcrorico Yetlanezi, a traditional Aurora dance company, and more.