Sugar Skull City coming to Aurora to celebrate Day of the Dead

Sugar Skull City will turn Aurora into a celebration of Day of the Dead now through Nov. 5, as the downtown area will be rich with decorations and activities that surround the Mexican holiday.

The annual event features a three week celebration honoring the Mexican cultural tradition of Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, and culminates with events during the first week of November including First Fridays on Nov. 3, according to a news release.

The nonprofit group Athziry Dia de los Muertos will host several activities throughout downtown at First Fridays on Nov. 3, including a festival on Water Street Mall with live entertainment, a fashion show at Santori Public Library and more.

This year, Sugar Skull City will feature la mariposa, or the butterfly, for its downtown-wide scavenger hunt. Butterfly art submitted by more than a dozen local artists, community members and students will be displayed in 20 downtown windows for the hunt.

Ofrendas, or altars, honoring the dead will be on display at several downtown merchants. Many storefronts will also be decorated and painted for the holiday.

The library will host a Day of the Dead marigold wreath class at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Santori Public Library. Sign up on the library’s website at aurorapubliclibrary.org/events.

In their third floor gallery, Aurora Public Art will host an exhibit with altars representing the cultures of Michoacan, Oaxaca and Mexico City as well as artwork, a selection of guitar-shaped prints, and an interactive installation depicting migrant butterflies.

Several businesses will offer food and drink specials including The Cocktail Bar at Wyckwood House, Society 57, La Quinta de los Reyes, Torresmania, Altiro Latin Fusion, Ballydoyle Irish Pub and French 75 Gallery and Lounge.

Day of the Dead items will be for sale at a variety of downtown businesses including The Cotton Seed Creative Exchange, 64 S. River St., marigold bouquets from Blissful Blooms, 55 S. Lake St. and Sugar Skull City tote bags at Aurora Regional Fire Museum, 53 N. Broadway.

Nide Jardin, a plant shop located at 140 S. River St. Unit 106, will host a Day of the Dead market from noon to 5 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 28.

More than 40 downtown businesses are participating. A map will be available on Aurora Downtown’s social media pages and website. Visitors are encouraged to tag @downtownaurora on Instagram to enter giveaways.

For more information, a schedule of events, restaurant specials, downloadable coloring pages, and virtual content that can be used in classrooms and at home, visit auroradowntown.org/sugarskullcity.