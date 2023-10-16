‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ coming to Paramount Theatre this fall

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which opens in November. Performances are scheduled from Nov. 8 through Jan. 14, with opening night at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

The Paramount Theatre in Aurora presents “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which opens in November.

Performances are scheduled from Nov. 8 through Jan. 14, with opening night at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, following previews. The production tells the story of Charlie Bucket, his Grandpa Joe and four more Golden Ticket winners on a private tour of eccentric “Candy Man” Willy Wonka’s magical and mysterious chocolate factory, based on the children’s book of the same name by Roald Dahl.

Before audiences even step into the theater, Paramount’s Grand Gallery will be fully decked out for the holidays, anchored by a two-story, Willy Wonka-themed Christmas tree.

The Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora.

Single tickets at $28-$79 are on sale now, or save with a Paramount Theatre three-play Broadway Series subscription package. For tickets, subscriptions and information, visit paramountaurora.com or call 630- 896-6666.