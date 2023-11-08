Thank You Letters to Herald News Area Veterans

AgriNews will dedicate its Nov. 8 online and Nov. 10 print editions to veterans to thank them for their selfless service and dedication to our country.

Veteran Alan W. Janus: My dad touched down into the middle of the Vietnam war on his 19th Birthday. To say that I cannot fathom the amount of fear, anxiety, & sadness he must have felt is an understatement. To his credit, he channeled those life-altering experiences into dedicating his life to being kind, generous, and selfless. He is truly an honorable man whose word is gold, whose work ethic is unmatched, whose generosity is overwhelming, and whose ability to be fair & open minded has only grown with age. It would be amazing to be able to honor him in this way. He definitely deserves it! Beth Janus-Doyle

Veteran Richard Edward Janovsky: Thank you for your service and for keeping us safe. Thank you for all of the sacrifices you and other veterans have made. We would not have the freedom we enjoy without your assistance. Maria Janovsky

Veteran Daniel Gallagher: Thank you for your service. I am so proud of your dedication to serve your country. Happy Veteran’s Day! Chrissy Sullivan

Veteran Louis Eicbichler: Louis died fighting for our country in WWI, he was killed by machine gun fire 1 month and 4 days before the end of the war, he was 25 years old. Prior to enlisting he was a fireman at firehouse #1, and worked at the E.J. & E. he was one of 26,000 soldiers killed in this battle. He was never issued any medals as per his military records and only received a grave in France. His name is carved into a monument at St. John’s Church on Hickory St. along with other soldiers from Joliet who died in that war. I am entering him in the hopes that he will be recognized for his ultimate sacrifice. He was my great uncle. Lydia Granda

Veteran David A Neff Sr: My dad is a hero of the Vietnam War. He served in the Army. My dad takes pride being a veteran and helping other veterans. He’s past commander of the VFW. He’s a family man, and loves to help his neighbors in anyway he can. Thank you dad for your service and being the most amazing dad you can be. I love you. Margaret Cross

Veteran Marion F. Earley: Dad, thank you for doing what your country asked of you. You served when it wasn’t popular to do so, and saw what no one should have to. Your Silver Star and Purple Heart are testimony to your courage and strength. You answered the call from your Nation a second time, but instead of a lonely, soaking jungle, you were in a blazing desert. Thank you for serving and risking your life to keep us safe and secure here at home. I love you, Dad. Mary Earley

Veteran Bob Lewandowski: Thank you for your service and showing us grandkids what it means to put others first! Meagan DeGroot

Veteran Dorn R. Johnston: I would like to thank my Dad who is deceased for all he has done. To our courageous veterans, I am grateful for your service and sacrifice to serve every American in this country. You have used your life in a way that blesses so many others. Thank you! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for everything you have sacrificed for this country. Edythe Miller

Veteran Marine Robert L Satterlee: Thank you to Robert, Bob, for your service in the United States Army, 1956-1957. Training was in Fort Leonard Wood, MO; Fort Hood, TX. He then served in Panama Canal Zone as driver for top personnel in that area. He served well and enjoyed driving “Top Brass” wherever they needed to go knowing and practicing proper protocol so they and their families were treated in the best manner. His vehicle, a 1956 then a 1957 Chevrolet had to be “spitting clean” and shiny for those leaders to ride in. We hear the stories of his driving over snakes that spanned the complete roadway and of hitting mangoes on the road and hitting a target (a certain area) that he pre determines and successfully hits on the mark. Oh the stories! Thank you Robert , Bob, Dad for your service! Marine Satterlee

Veteran Steven Luther Covington: Thank you to our HERO, My Uncle, Steven L. Covington, who faithfully, dutifully, and voluntarily served our great nation. I want to express my deepest gratitude as you have sacrificed so much in your life and deserve nothing but honor and appreciation for everything that you have done for this country. Thank you for your hard work and dedication to ensuring the liberties our country so deeply values are protected. Thank You for proudly serving our country for 24 years. Many thanks to our American veterans. Without your dedication and hard work America could not be what it is today. Aisha Williams

Veteran Daniel Gallagher: Thank you for your service to our amazing country! We appreciate you and all you did for us!! Kerry Sullivan

Veteran Vincent Patrick Cavanaugh: My Dear Patrick, I know I don’t say it often enough, but I am proud to be a spouse of a veteran. I know that we met after you got out of the Navy, but I can still brag that my husband is a veteran and can get veteran benefits. Thank you for your service to our country, and I love you very much. With all my love, Jean Cavanaugh

Veteran Chris Darcy: Thank you for serving our country and continuing to serve our community. Ponciano Vargas

Veteran Attilo Ted Micci: You Joined the Air Force and flew 25 missions as a radio man in a B17 Thankfully you and the crew came back home Thanks to you and all for your service. Rita Miller

Veteran Christopher Michael Galloway: Your service in the US Army Nurse Corps transcends mere words of gratitude. Your dedication not only upheld our nation’s values, but you’ve mended wounds both seen and unseen, bringing solace in tumultuous times. In a universe of countless stars, your resilience and compassion shine the brightest. Thank you for your unparalleled commitment. - Robert Galloway

Veteran Richard Kelly: I served my country well! Richard Kelly

Veteran Brian Patnoudes: Thank you for your service, and all your help at home. Love ya, Mom & Dad Patnoudes