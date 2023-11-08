Post-military hobby becomes career for Bolingbrook Marine

Drew Katchmar, an Marine Corp veteran, poses for a photo in his garage wood shop setup on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Bolingbrook — Upon leaving the military, many veterans find it helpful to find a new hobby.

For Drew Katchmar, a former Marine from Bolingbrook, that hobby eventually developed into a whole new career as the owner of D.K. Custom Woodwork Co.

Drew Katchmar, a Marine Corps veteran, poses for a photo in his garage, which serve as a workstation for his woodworking, Sept. 29 in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“I got taught to do woodwork by my neighbor in 2008,” said Katchmar, who was living in Oceanside, California, at the time after leaving the service in 2007. “When you get out of the military, you start looking for something to do. The guy I lived next door to was a cabinet maker, and he asked me if I wanted to learn woodworking, so I said, ‘Sure.’

“I had done a little bit of woodworking before, but I really had no idea what I was doing.”

Since then, Katchmar’s woodworking has evolved from a hobby to a side hustle to a full-time job.

After serving in the Marines from 2003 to 2007 and completing a tour in Iraq as a weapons instructor with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Katchmar worked with the Department of Defense in California and the Department of Homeland Security in his home state of Illinois until October 2020.

“I wanted to grow a beard and become a hippie,” Katchmar joked of his decision to leave the public sector. “I was working at an architecture engineering firm and doing the woodwork on the side, but that did not work out. I was looking for other employment, and in mid-2021, I talked to my wife and decided to just do this full time.”

The decision has paid off. Working out of his home woodshop in a renovated three-car garage, Katchmar said: “I’m so much happier now. Woodworking really is my happy place. I could get lost out there for hours.”

Drew Katchmar, a Marine Corps veteran, shows off a pepper grinder he made in his garage woodshop in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Much of Katchmar’s business comes from local events such as craft fairs, farmers markets, community festivals and brewery events, where he sells a variety of handcrafted goods such as coasters, cutting boards and bar accessories.

“My items have gotten really popular,” Katchmar said. “I have a certain style that has been well-received, and some of our items like in-laid cutting boards, pepper mills and our cocktail smoker kits sell out very fast.”

Katchmar, whose wife Leslie assists with the administrative side of the business, said they attend 10 to 15 events a month, with more than 160 on the calendar for 2023. He said it’s difficult to keep track of how many individual items he makes at this point, but he noted that events so far this year have yielded more than 1,400 sales, with the busy holiday season still to come.

Katchmar said that no two of his items come out exactly alike, as they are all handmade from various domestic and exotic hardwoods, much of which Katchmar sources from local suppliers.

Although he mastered making small items within a year of getting serious about his craft, Katchmar said it’s a perpetual learning process.

“Every time you do a project you learn something and you get a little better,” Katchmar said. “Even stuff I made three years ago I look at now and I can see where things could have been done differently.”

In addition to a new job, Katchmar said he also has discovered a whole new crafting social circle through his woodwork.

“I’ve made a lot of good friends in the last few years doing this,” he said. “It’s great. I don’t drink, but I get to hang out with people at breweries all the time, and I get paid to do it. I get to use my artistic side now and create stuff every single day. It doesn’t get much better than that.”