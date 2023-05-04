USF professor finds satisfaction in teaching aspiring professionals

Stephen Midlock was nearing the end of his career as a school administrator when he learned that he liked teaching about how to do it.

He was an assistant superintendent in Arlington Heights when the school district hosted a class for teachers who aspired to become principals.

“I taught in that program as an adjunct professor and really liked it,” Midlock said. “I was thinking about retiring, and I wanted to do something like that.”

So he did, and he’s been doing it for 20 years.

Midlock joined the University of St. Francis in 2004 as a professor in the College of Education, teaching classes for a master’s degree in principal preparation. In 2011, he authored a Doctor of Education program that was started at USF.

The program provides an education for educators who want to become principals or school superintendents and leadership classes for aspiring professionals in education and other fields.

“I teach the courses, and I also advise students,” Midlock said.

It certainly has given him something to do in his retirement. More than 250 students have graduated from the doctorate program.

“I love every minute of it,” Midlock said. “I really enjoy helping my students and being involved with them.”

He has even written a book on the topic of school administration.

University of St. Francis Professor Stephen Midlock holds a copy of his book "Case Studies for Educational Leadership." (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

It may not have a flashy title, but “Case Studies for Educational Leadership: Solving Administrative Dilemmas,” published in 2010, provides real-life examples of the kinds of problems that school administrators encounter on the job.

“I pulled from experiences I had as an administrator not only myself but also from observing other administrators,” Midlock said.

Midlock is a lifelong Joliet resident who has worked as an administrator in a number of districts, including Lemont High School, where he was principal, and East Aurora School District 131, where he was an assistant superintendent.

Students in USF programs are working professionals seeking to advance their careers. The leadership program is applicable to a variety of fields, with students including nurses looking to move into administration and bankers planning to move up into management.

They have a common goal of wanting to advance their careers but not always the same level of confidence in themselves, Midlock said.

“I always believe in the potential of my students,” he said. “I love to help them to grow. They may sell themselves short.”

That’s one area where he especially likes to help, he said.

“They begin to see how much they can accomplish,” he said.