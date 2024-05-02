Plainfield police sergeant says profession offers ‘many different directions’

Plainfield Police Sgt. Luke Ostreko has worn many hats during his time with the police department and one of them has been that of a drone pilot.

Ostreko was the first operator of a drone device for the Plainfield Police Department. That experience has proven to him how the job can offer a range of opportunities for those willing to take up the cause of law enforcement.

“There are so many opportunities to go in so many different directions in policing. Who knew, eventually, you’d get to fly a little toy helicopter and be police at the same time?” Ostreko said.

Ostreko has been with the department since 2007.

During that time he’s worked as a patrol officer, a school resource officer, done short stints in the investigation division and worked in the department’s evidence room. He was promoted to sergeant in 2020. He’s also served as president of the Metropolitan Alliance of Police Union.

This year, Ostreko was chosen as Plainfield Police Department’s 2023 Officer of the Year. The award recognizes officers whose services are exceptional and professional.

In a statement from the police department, Ostreko was said to be an “exemplary employee who always goes above and beyond what is expected of him.”

Many people, including Ostreko, desire to become a police officer to help people and make the world a better place. But for Ostreko, the profession can also offer a lot of fun and excitement.

Ostreko said there’s a rush of adrenaline that comes from a “really hot call that comes out of nowhere” and going to the scene “lights and sirens” to figure out what’s going on.

“Some people get addicted to [the adrenaline],” Ostreko said.

While police are often scrutinized for the handling of some cases, there are daily successes from the police department that don’t get noticed because it’s easier to “highlight major negative events,” Ostreko said.

“We really do rack up day-to-day successes time and time and time again,” Ostreko said.

Ostreko said the question of whether someone should join the police is a tough one “in this day and age.” Anyone who decides to join law enforcement will have to find it personally fulfilling and commit to staying dedicated to the profession.

“The job can offer so much if you’re willing to be invested in it and take the time to make it what you want it to be. It’s just like any other career out there, really,” Ostreko said.

Ostreko said the job also requires people who like solving problems, as most times people are not calling the police when something good has happened. Ostreko himself enjoys solving puzzles and riddles.

“You get a new one every day in this job,” he said.