Letters: We Thank All Will County First Responders

First Responder Michael J Dorencz: Thank you for your dedication and passion to helping others. Your calm demeanor, knowledge, and skills are blessings to all those you meet, especially those during emergencies. Our community is safer because of you, so thank you! Amy Dorencz

First Responder Carmen Slepicka: Carmen, thank you for all your hard work serving the Joliet community’s EMS! Amber Boeschel

First Responder Matthew Ehrsam: Thank you, Matt, for always serving our community selflessly! Cathy Phelan

First Responder Justin Lorand: Thank you, Lieutenant Justin Lorand, for going the extra mile for our community and department. Your talent for education initiatives and devotion to improving our EMS operations has been crucial for our department. Everything you do does not go unnoticed, and you deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty. Clare McKinney

Sheriff Dwight Baird: Thank you for being a leader, a true example of excellence in policing. A man of integrity and honor who tempers justice with compassion. A true credit to your community and the County you serve. Our first and frontline of protection. Sheriff Baird is an inspiration and lives by the words Duty, Honor, Country. Rev Art Hen Schen

First Responder Jeff Uthe: Jeff has been a paramedic and firefighter for over 25 years. He has selflessly served the community of Orland Park IL, saving countless people from fires, medical emergencies and various other emergent situations. He always has a positive, upbeat attitude and utilizes amazing critical thinking skills to benefit everyone around him. Orland Park IL is lucky to have such a devoted first responder. Brenna Nott

All First Responders: Your services to me are greatly appreciated since I’ve received your rescues 3 times. Ed Chambliss

Captain Matt Hornbuckle, Joliet Fire Department: Congratulations for being awarded Firefighter of the Year by Cantigny Post 367 VFW.- James Exlausen

First Responder Jairen Swan: Thank you, Firefighter Paramedic Jairen Swan, for your dedication to our community and department. Your expertise and training efforts have made a major impact on the safety of our community. Everything you do does not go unnoticed, and you deserve to be recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty.- Clare McKinney

First Responder Adam Jomant: Adam is always eager and ready to lend a hand when he can. He is selfless and cares about others.- Jill Juban

First Responder Jack Srebro: At the age of 18 you had your mind set to want to give back to our community. In one year you completed EMT class and the Fire Academy and now you are killing it in paramedic school. Thank you for dedicating your life to helping others. You already have done amazing things at your young age and I am so proud of you!- Andrea Srebro

First Responder Jason Friedrich: Thank You for all your hard work, long hours, dedication and putting your life on the line every day. I appreciate you and all the sacrifices you make! Love you!- Kellee Cagwin

First Responder Officer T.J. Gruber: Thank you for your unwaivering dedication to protecting the Joliet community! We are so grateful for all you did to help our neighborhood!- Raymond Koncar

First Responder Connor Goron: In the course of his duty, Coal City Police Officer Goron responded to a domestic violence situation where the offender had control of a butcher knife, had used it to seriously injure an 8 year old and had full intention to kill his ex girlfriend. Officer Goron apprehended the felon and provided immediate care and concern for the family hiding in the bathroom mist certainly saving their lives.- Cindi Goron

First Responder Lisa Sullivan: Thank you for all you do everyday! Lisa Sullivan

First Responder Nicholas R. George: Thank you for all you do for the residents of Elwood. Your sacrifice does not go unnoticed! Milton George

First Responder Rich Boeschel: Rich, we appreciate all that you do to help the patients you encounter every day and the ER is a better place because of you. We love you! Amber Boeschel

First Responder Robert E Hearns: Your services are life saving. Thank You.- Robert Hearns

First Responder AJ Maland: Your dedication and commitment to your community are second to none. Then running a Charity, Recycled Rhythm Inc on top of it, is just amazing! You always take the time to show up and show kids what it’s like to be a fire fighter. Todd Maland

First Responder Michael Dorencz: Thank you Mike for your dedication to your community through service as an Orland Park Fireman/Paramedic and a volunteer for the Will County EMA!! Annette Koncar

First Responder Megan Lynch: Megan is compassionate, knowledgeable, and works incredibly hard to help people. Thank you for being the person everyone can count on.- Stephanie Irvine

First Responder Michelle McVay: Thank you for everything you do. You are the most selfless person I know. - Community