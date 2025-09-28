The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2025

Providence's Broden Mackert (24) rushes the ball during a nonconference game against St. Francis on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025, at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Monday, September 29

Girls volleyball: Morris at Plainfield South, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Beecher, 6 p.m.; Putnam County at Gardner-South Wilmington, Seneca at Hinckley-Big Rock, Somonauk at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Benet at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Morris at La Salle-Peru, Rich at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.

Girls tennis: Joliet Catholic at Joliet, Lincoln-Way Central at Oswego, Oak Forest at Lemont, Plainfield Central at West Chicago, Pontiac at Morris, St. Bede at Coal City, 4:30 p.m.

Girls flag football: Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Yorkville at Plainfield North, Bolingbrook at Minooka, 6 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Joliet West, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, September 30

Girls golf: Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Township, Minooka, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West in 2A Rich Township Regional (Deer Creek, University Park); Bolingbrook, Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville in 2A Hinsdale South Regional (Carriage Greens, Darien); Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Plainfield North in 2A West Aurora Regional (Bliss Creek, Sugar Grove); Joliet Catholic, Providence in 1A Providence Regional (Woodruff, Joliet); Seneca in 1A St. Bede Regional (Spring Creek, Spring Valley)

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Romeoville, Joliet Central at Oswego East, Lincoln-Way Central at Andrew, Morris at Rochelle, Oswego at Minooka, Plainfield Central at Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Plainfield North, Yorkville at Joliet West, 5:30 p.m.; Stagg at Lincoln-Way West, 5:45 p.m.; Coal City at Lisle, De La Salle at Providence, Gardner-South Wilmington at Grace Christian, Joliet Catholic at Carmel, Lemont at Oak Lawn, Reed-Custer at Streator, 6 p.m.; Wilmington at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Coal City at Peotone, Joliet West at Oswego East, Minooka at Plainfield Central, Plainfield East at Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Yorkville, Providence at Aurora Central Catholic, Streator at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Lyons, Lockport at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way West, Richards at Lemont, Romeoville at Joliet Central, 5 p.m.; Reed-Custer at Herscher, 5:30 p.m.; Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:15 p.m.

Boys cross country: Dwight, Seneca at TCC Meet, 4 p.m.; Morris at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Girls cross country: Dwight, Seneca at TCC Meet, 4 p.m.; Morris at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Plainfield East, Plainfield North at Minooka, Plainfield South at Romeoville, Sycamore at Morris, 4 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, Lemont at Bremen, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, Oswego at Joliet, Princeton at Coal City, Stagg at Lincoln-Way Central, Wheaton St. Francis at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Argo, Lemont at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.

Girls flag football: Plainfield North at Oswego, 5 p.m.; Naperville Central at Joliet West, 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, October 1

Boys golf: Lincoln-Way East, Joliet Township, Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West in 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional (Green Garden, Frankfort); Minooka in 3A Pekin Regional (Lick Creek, Pekin); Bolingbrook, Plainfield East, Romeoville in 3A Naperville Central Regional (Naperbrook Golf, Plainfield); Plainfield Central, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in 3A Plainfield Central Regional (Wedgewood, Plainfield); Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Providence in 2A Joliet Catholic Regional (Inwood, Joliet); Reed-Custer, Dwight, Seneca, Wilmington in 1A Dwight Regional (Dwight CC, Dwight); Reed-Custer, Coal City, Dwight, Peotone, Wilmington in 1A Dwight Regional (Dwight CC, Dwight)

Girls volleyball: Bolingbrook at Lockport, Hinsdale South at Providence, Joliet Central at Yorkville, Lincoln-Way West at Oswego East, 5:30 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Kankakee, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Joliet Catholic at Benet, Yorkville at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.; Morris at Ottawa, 6:15 p.m.

Girls cross country: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Providence, Romeoville at Will County Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls tennis: Yorkville at Plainfield North, 4 p.m.; Homewood-Flossmoor at Lockport, Tinley Park at Joliet Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls flag football: Plainfield East at Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Romeoville, Oswego East at Minooka, Bolingbrook at Yorkville, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 2

Girls volleyball: Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way Central, Joliet West at Plainfield South, Oswego East at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at Oswego, Plainfield North at Plainfield Central, Romeoville at Minooka, Sandburg at Lockport, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Stagg, 5:45 p.m.; Herscher at Wilmington, Morris at Kaneland, Reed-Custer at Manteno, Streator at Coal City, T.F. South at Lemont, Tri-Point at Gardner-South Wilmington, Wheaton Warrenville South at Joliet Catholic, Woodland at Seneca, 6 p.m.; Dwight at Midland, Lisle at Peotone, 7 p.m.

Boys soccer: Bolingbrook at Plainfield South, IC Catholic at Providence, Joliet Central at Joliet West, Lincoln-Way East at Lockport, Manteno at Peotone, Oswego East at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Romeoville, Plainfield North at Oswego, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Batavia Tournament, Tinley Park at Lemont, 5 p.m.; Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, 6:15 p.m.; Herscher at Coal City, 7 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook at Plainfield Central, Oswego East at Plainfield South, Plainfield East at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Joliet at Romeoville, Joliet Catholic at Carmel, Lemont at Hillcrest, Lincoln-Way Central at Lincoln-Way West, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, Morris at Mendota, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Blue Island Eisenhower, Lemont at Bremen, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Homewood-Flossmoor, Lincoln-Way West at Andrew, Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Romeoville at Shepard, 4:30 p.m.; Danville at Bolingbrook, 6 p.m.; Joliet West at Joliet Central, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, October 3

Football: Lemont at T.F. North, 6 p.m.; Naperville Central at Lockport, 6:15 p.m.; Coal City at Manteno, Joliet Central at Bolingbrook, Joliet West at Oswego, Lincoln-Way West at DeKalb, Metea Valley at Lincoln-Way East, Peotone at Reed-Custer, Plainfield Central at Minooka, Plainfield East at Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Yorkville, Rochelle at Morris, Romeoville at Oswego East, Seneca at Ottawa Marquette, Thornton at Wilmington 7 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Marist at Providence, Niles Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Plainfield East at Belleville East Tournament, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic, Minooka in ASICS Challenge at Mother McAuley, TBD

Boys soccer: Naperville North at Joliet West, 6:15 p.m.

Girls tennis: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West Invitational; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Lockport Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Lemont at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls swimming: Joliet, West Aurora at Plainfield; Lincoln-Way West at Fremd Invitational (Diving), 5 p.m.

Girls flag football: Joliet Central at Mother McAuley, 6 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

Football: Dwight at St. Bede, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Plainfield East at Belleville East Tournament, 7:30 a.m.; Joliet Catholic, Minooka in ASICS Challenge at Mother McAuley, TBD

Boys soccer: Fisher at Reed-Custer, Lockport at Lincoln-Way West, Morris at Dixon, Niles Notre Dame at Joliet Catholic, Plainfield South at Batavia Tournament, 10 a.m.; Thornton at Joliet Central, 10:30 a.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 11 a.m.; Plainfield Central at Waubonsie Valley, noon

Boys cross country: Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Locktoberfest; Joliet Catholic, Peotone at Lisle Invitational; Romeoville at Reavis Invitational; Seneca at La Salle County Invitational, 9 a.m.; Plainfield North at Solorio Sun Warrior Invitational, 10 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Dwight at Peoria Invitational, 11:15 a.m.; Plainfield South at LaVern Gibson Twilight Invitational, 8:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Lincoln-Way East, Lockport in Falcon Classic at Wheaton North, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook at St. Charles North Invitational; Dwight, Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Peoria Invitational; Joliet Catholic, Peotone, Plainfield East at Lisle Invitational; Seneca at La Salle County Invitational, 9 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield North at Solorio Invitational, TBA

Girls tennis: Joliet in SPC Meet at Oswego East; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Plainfield Central, Plainfield North at Lockport Invitational; Lincoln-Way West, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Lincoln-Way West Invitational, 8 a.m.

Girls swimming: Bolingbrook at Warren Township Invitational; Morris at IMSA Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East in Red Devil Diving at Hinsdale Central, 9 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at St. Charles East Invitational, Lincoln-Way West at Fremd Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls flag football: Bremen, Andrew at Joliet Central, noon