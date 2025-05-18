May 18-May 24, 2025: The Herald-News prep sports schedule

Oswego East's Layla Brisbon (L) is congratulated by Bolingbrook's Quanesha Williams in her 100m hurdles win during Southwest Prairie Conference Girls Track and Field Meet Wednesday, May 7, 2025 in Minooka. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Monday, May 19

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Minooka, Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Lemont at Tinley Park, Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lockport at Andrew, Morris at Streator, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way East, Wilmington at Joliet Catholic, Yorkville at Plainfield North, G1: (11) Streator Woodland at (8) Gardner-South Wilmington in Class 1A Dwight Regional, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Bolingbrook at Plainfield North, Joliet Central at Romeoville, Oswego at Minooka, Plainfield Central at Plainfield South, Plainfield East at Joliet West, Providence at Benet, Tinley Park at Lemont, G2: (11) Noble/Butler at (7) Peotone in Class 2A Beecher Regional, G2: (8) Reed-Custer at (6) Bishop McNamara in Class 2A Coal City Regional, G1: (9) Streator Woodland at (7) Dwight in Class 1A Serena Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Downers Grove South, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Coal City, Peotone in Last Chance Meet at St. Anne, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer: M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 1A Manteno Regional, 5 p.m.

Boys tennis: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Coal City, Lockport at Romeoville, Riverside-Brookfield at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Joliet Central at Bishop McNamara, 5 p.m.; Andrew at Minooka, 5:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Plainfield at Lincoln-Way, 6:45 p.m.; Lemont at Lyons, 7:15 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Downers Grove North, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 20

Baseball: Crete-Monee at Lincoln-Way West, Joliet West at Plainfield Central, Minooka at Bolingbrook, Morris at Andrew, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, Tinley Park at Lemont, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: G3: (1) Beecher vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Beecher Regional, 4 p.m.; Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, Lemont at Oak Lawn, Lockport at Homewood-Flossmoor, Morris at Plano, Plainfield North at Benet, G2: (2) Seneca vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional, G2: (2) Manteno vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Coal City Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 4:45 p.m.; G4: (4) Wilmington vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Beecher Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: M1: (4) Lincoln-Way West vs. (13) Thornwood at Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional, 4 p.m.; M2: (1) Metea Valley vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Metea Valley Regional, M1: (4) Naperville North vs. (13) Plainfield East at Class 3A Oswego Regional, M2: (2) Lincoln-Way Central vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional, M2: (1) Lincoln-Way East vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Joliet Central Regional, 4:30 p.m.; M2: (7) Joliet West vs. (12) Homewood-Flossmoor at Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional, 6 p.m.; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 1A Herscher Regional, M1: (3) Neuqua Valley vs. (14) Romeoville at Class 3A Plainfield North Regional, M2: (2) Naperville Central vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, 5 p.m.; M3: (8) Benet vs. (9) Plainfield Central at Class 3A Metea Valley Regional, 6:30 p.m.; M3: (7) Lockport vs. (10) West Aurora at Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis: Plainfield North at East Aurora, 4 p.m.; Plainfield South at Morris, 4:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball: Bolingbrook at Joliet West, Bremen at Lemont, Homewood-Flossmoor at Lincoln-Way West, Oswego at Romeoville, Plainfield Central at Oswego East, Plainfield North at Joliet Central, Plainfield South at Minooka, Yorkville at Plainfield East, 5:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, St. Laurence at Providence, 6 p.m.; Benet at Joliet Catholic, 6:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 21

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East at Sandburg, G1: (1) Wilmington vs. (7) Seneca at Class 2A Coal City Regional; G2: (1) Dwight vs. Winner G1 at Class 1A Dwight Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, TBD

Softball: Joliet West at Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lemont, Minooka at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, G3: (3) Joliet Catholic vs. (5) Coal City at Class 2A Coal City Regional, G3: (3) Gardner-South Wilmington vs. (6) Illinois Lutheran at Class 1A Serena Regional, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield South at Class 3A Minooka Sectional, 2 p.m.; Dwight, Seneca, Wilmington at Class 1A Seneca Sectional; Coal City, Morris, Peotone at Reed-Custer at Class 2A Pontiac Sectional, 3:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at Class 3A Lockport Sectional, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Catholic, Providence at Class 2A TBD Sectional, TBD

Girls soccer: M2: (1) Minooka vs. Winner M1 at Class 3A Pekin Regional, 4 p.m.; M1: (2) Lemont vs. (14) Trinity at Class 2A Lemont Regional, 4:30 p.m., M2: (3) Washington vs. (5) Morris at Class 2A Normal University Regional; M2: (2) Peotone vs. Winner M1 at Class 1A Chicago Christian Regional, 6 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lincoln-Way at Lyons, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 22

Baseball: Andrew at Lockport, Argo at Lemont, Bolingbrook at Minooka, East Moline United at Morris, Joliet Central at Plainfield South, Plainfield Central at Joliet West, Plainfield East at Romeoville, Yorkville at Plainfield North, G3: (3) Coal City vs. (5) Reed-Custer at Class 2A Coal City Regional, G2: (3) Peotone vs. (5) Chicago Leo at Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, TBD

Softball: Andrew at Lockport, Lincoln-Way East at Lincoln-Way Central, Morris at Plainfield South, Plainfield North at Wheaton Warrenville South, Providence at Plainfield Central, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way West, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Bolingbrook, Lemont, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Romeoville at East Aurora Class 3A Sectional, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: 1A qualifiers: Dwight: Isabella Bunting (Shot Put, Discus), Mikayla Chambers (800, 300 hurdles), 400 relay; Seneca: Avery Aldridge (Pole Vault), Lila Coleman (400, Long Jump), Evelyn O’Connor (1,600), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Wilmington: McKenna Van Tilburg (100, 200, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles); at IHSA State Track and Field Meet at Charleston, TBD

Boys volleyball: Joliet Central at Plainfield Central, Joliet West at Oswego, Lockport at Andrew, Minooka at Plainfield North, Plainfield East at Bolingbrook, Romeoville at Plainfield South, Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 5:30 p.m.

Girls water polo: G2: Winner Naperville North Sectional vs. Winner Barrington Sectional at IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 5:45 p.m.; G4: Winner York Sectional vs. Winner Lincoln-Way West Sectional at IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, May 23

Baseball: Joliet Catholic at Geneseo, Lincoln-Way West at Willowbrook, Plainfield North at Normal Community, Waubonsie Valley at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, TBD

Softball: G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 2A Bismarck-Henning Regional, 4 p.m.; Bolingbrook at Providence, Lincoln-Way Central at Huntley, Lincoln-Way West at Montini, G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 at Class 2A Beecher Regional, G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 2A Coal City Regional, G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 1A Serena Regional, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: 2A qualifiers: Coal City: Madelyn Castle (300 hurdles), Ella Wills (Long Jump); Joliet Catholic: Carolina Gallegos (1,600, 3,200), Ella Heinen (800), Symone Holman (100, 200, Long Jump), Alexa Luz (100), Mary Kate Moran (1,600), 400 relay, 3,200 relay; Morris: Ava Conley (400), Leah Martin (100 hurdles), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Peotone: Terrynn Clot (Shot Put, Discus), Celeste Richards (800); Providence: Kathryn Flynn (Pole Vault), Reed-Custer: Sophia Burciaga (Pole Vault), Alyssa Wollenzien (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles); 3A qualifiers: Bolingbrook: Danielle Cathey (200), Kayla Cole (200), 400 relay, 800 relay; Joliet West: Ava Offerman (Pole Vault); Lemont: Niki Tselios (1,600), Ashley Wrublik (Shot Put), 3,200 relay; Lincoln-Way Central: Ava Dughetti (3,200), Keira Faxel (1,600), Kylie Koehler (Pole Vault), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Lincoln-Way East: Kyra Hayden (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Grace Murphy (100), Alaina Steele (400), Angelina Tadros (Discus), 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay; Lincoln-Way West: Reese Geiger (Pole Vault), Alanah Smith (100, 200); 400 relay, 800 relay; Lockport: Sydney Cline (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Sydney Fontaine (400), Gracie Kane (3,200), Mckena Miglorini (Pole Vault), Zion Tucker (High Jump), Veronica Walkosz (Triple Jump), 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay; Minooka: Gianna Caldwell (100 hurdles), Elizabeth Egwonwoke (100, 200); Maya Ledezma (1,600, 3,200), Natalie Nahs (800), 400 relay, 1,600 relay; Plainfield Central: Shania Davison (300 hurdles), Aaliyah Rodriguez (long jump, triple jump), 400 relay; Plainfield East: Haley Anderson (100 hurdles), Briyah Beatty (200, 400), 400 relay; Plainfield North: Kaiya Bradshaw (200), Elsie Czarniewski (1,600), Marlie Czarniewski (1,600) Lauren Dellangelo (100, 400), Shyi Harris (100 hurdles), Taylor McClain (100, 200), Lindsey Wenz (800), 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay, 3,200 relay at IHSA State Track and Field Meet at Charleston, TBD

Girls soccer: M2: (1) Providence vs. Winner M1 at Class 2A Marian Catholic Regional, M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Pekin Regional, 4 p.m.; M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 2A Normal University Regional, M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 3A Oswego Regional, M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 3A Lincoln-Way West Regional, 4:30 p.m.; M1: Winner Chicago University Regional vs. Winner Manteno Regional at Class 1A Coal City Sectional, M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 2A Lemont Regional, M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Mother McAuley Regional, 5 p.m. M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Joliet Central Regional; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Naperville Central Regional, 6 p.m.; M4: Winner M2 vs. Winner M3 at Class 3A Metea Valley Regional, 6:30 p.m.; M2: Winner Herscher Regional vs. Winner Chicago Christian Regional at Class 1A Coal City Sectional, 7 p.m.

Boys tennis: Coal City, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Providence at Class 1A Joliet Catholic Sectional; Morris at Class 1A LaSalle-Peru Sectional; Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Romeoville at Class 2A Benet Sectional; Lockport at Class 2A Sandburg Sectional, TBD

Boys volleyball: Hinsdale Central, Lyons at Lockport Triangular, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Sandburg, 5:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: G4: Winner Glenbrook South Sectional vs. Winner Lincoln-Way West Sectional in IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 24

Baseball: Joliet Catholic at Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Oswego East (DH), G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Chicago Christian Regional, 10 a.m.; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Coal City Regional, 11 a.m.; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 1A Dwight Regional, 4:30 p.m.; Providence at Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament, TBD

Softball: Barrington at Lockport, Lincoln-Way Central at Fremd Triangular, 10 a.m.; Nazareth at Providence, 11 a.m.

Girls track and field: IHSA State Track and Field at Charleston, TBD

Girls soccer: M3: Winner M1 vs. Winner M2 at Class 3A Plainfield North Regional, 10 a.m.

Boys tennis: Coal City, Joliet Catholic, Lemont, Providence at Class 1A Joliet Catholic Sectional; Morris at Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional; Plainfield North, Plainfield South at Class 2A Waubonsie Valley Sectional; Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Minooka at Class 2A Lincoln-Way East Sectional; Bolingbrook, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Romeoville at Class 2A Benet Sectional; Lockport at Class 2A Sandburg Sectional, TBD

Boys volleyball: M1: (16) Glenbard South vs. (18) Minooka at Minooka Regional, 11 a.m.; M2: (3) Lincoln-Way Central vs. (12) Bloom at Rich Township Regional, noon; M3: (9) Joliet West vs. (24) Yorkville at Minooka Regional, 1:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 in IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 11:30 a.m.; G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 in IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 12:45 p.m.; G7: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6 in third place game at IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 5 p.m.; G8: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6 in state championship game at IHSA State Tournament, 8 p.m.

Girls water polo: G5: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 in IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 9 a.m.; G6: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 in IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 10:15 a.m.; G7: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6 in third place game at IHSA State Tournament at Stevenson, 3:30 p.m.; G8: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6 in state championship game at IHSA State Tournament, 6:30 p.m.