March 15, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 16-March 22, 2025

By Steve Soucie
The softball fields at the Joliet Park District's Inwood Sports Complex along West Jefferson Street in Joliet on March 10, 2025.

The softball fields at the Joliet Park District's Inwood Sports Complex. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Monday, March 17

Baseball: Bishop McNamara at Wilmington, Bolingbrook at Morris, East Aurora at Joliet Central, Earlville at Gardner-South Wilmington, El Paso-Gridley at Plainfield Central, Prairie Central at Coal City, Seneca at Ottawa,4:30 p.m.

Softball: Earlville at Gardner-South Wilmington, Joliet Catholic at Reed-Custer; Plainfield Central at Morris, Tinley Park at Joliet Central, Wilmington at Grant Park, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Reed-Custer, Manteno at Morris, Sandburg at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Badminton: Joliet West, Lemont, Oak Lawn at Lincoln-Way West; Naperville Central at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Oak Forest, Reavis at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lockport at Lyons, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Crystal Lake at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

Baseball: Clifton Central at Peotone, Dwight at Coal City, Gardner-South Wilmington at Putnam County, Joliet Catholic at Minooka, Naperville North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Clifton Central at Peotone, Gardner-South Wilmington at Putnam County, Joliet Central at Wilmington, Minooka at Andrew, Plainfield Central at Metea Valley, Romeoville at Shepard, St. Laurence at Lincoln-Way East, University at Seneca, West Chicago at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Muchin College Prep at Providence, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville in Windy City Classic at Reavis, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way West at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Lockport, Lyons, Wheaton Warrenville South at Hinsdale Central Quad; Lincoln-Way East at Stagg; Oak Lawn at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, St. Charles North at Lockport, Whitney Young at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South, Riverside-Brookfield at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Lockport at St. Charles East, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Downers Grove South at Minooka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Morris, Grant Park at Reed-Custer, Minooka at Coal City, Romeoville at Tinley Park, Seneca at Gardner-South Wilmington, Yorkville Christian at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Grant Park at Reed-Custer, Joliet Central at East Aurora, Morris at Joliet Catholic, Oak Forest at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at St. Charles East, Plainfield North at Metea Valley, Seneca at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Peotone at Kankakee, 4 p.m.; Andrew, Chicago Christian, Crete-Monee at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Peotone at Kankakee, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Oak Lawn, Reavis at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Bishop McNamara, Morris at Herscher, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield Central, Rich at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Lake Park at Providence, 6 p.m.; Plainfield East at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: East Aurora at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Geneva, Lincoln-Way Central, Neuqua Valley at Neuqua Valley Quad; Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South Quad; Plainfield Central at Sandburg; Plainfeld South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lockport at Naperville Central, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lemont at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Argo, Dwight at Herscher, Hillcrest at Peotone, Lincoln-Way East at Whitney Young, Newark at Reed-Custer, Tinley Park at Lincoln-Way West, Wilmington at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Andrew at Joliet West, Benet at Lincoln-Way Central, Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, Dwight at Prairie Central, Lincoln-Way West at Downers Grove South, Metea Valley at Plainfield East, Newark at Reed-Custer, Plainfield North at Batavia, Wilmington at Seneca, Yorkville at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Oswego, Kankakee at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville in Windy City Classic at Reavis; Plainfield East in Barb Fest at DeKalb, TBD

Girls tennis: Plainfield East at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Andrew, Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East; East Aurora at Planfield South; Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Lockport at Glenbard East Quad; Lincoln-Way West at Stagg; 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBA

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, Richards at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Naperville Central at Minooka, Lake Park at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Marist, Minooka at Neuqua Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Baseball: Joliet West vs. Dunlap at Metro East Classic, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. Edwardsville at Metro East Classic, Plainfield North vs. Alton at Metro East Classic, 4:15 p.m.; Bloom at Joliet Central, Gardner-South Wilmington at Woodland, Morris vs. O’Fallon at Metro East Classic, Newark at Seneca, Plano at Reed-Custer, Prairie Central at Wilmington, Warren at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Blue Island Eisenhower at Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way East at Plainfield South, Lockport at Plainfield North, Montini at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Naperville North, Prairie Central at Coal City, Sandburg at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport in SWSC Indoor Meet at Olivet Nazarene University, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field: Providence at GCAC Championship, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer: Peotone at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Schaumburg Saxon Invitational, 4 p.m.; Lockport at Mundelein Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Minooka at Sandburg, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Baseball: Oswego East at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield North vs. Rochester at Metro East Classic, 10 a.m.; Joliet West vs. Edwardsville at Metro East Classic, 10:30 a.m.; Bishop McNamara at Minooka, Geneva at Romeoville (DH), Lemont at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way East at Yorkville, Lexington at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Joliet West vs. Rochester at Metro East Classic, 1 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Metro East Classic; Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Lincoln-Way East at York, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North at Lincoln-Way West (DH), 11 a.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville in SPC Indoor Meet at Lewis, 9:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Indoor Classic at Olivet Nazarene; Seneca at Clinton Last Chance Meet, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Indoor Meet at Lewis, 9:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Burlington Central vs. Plainfield North at St. Charles East Invitational, Morris at Joliet Catholic, Providence at Marian Catholic; noon; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfeld South, Romeoville in Windy City Classic at Reavis; Plainfield East at Barb Fest in DeKalb, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Triad Invitational, 8 a.m.

Badminton: Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego Quad; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Romeoville in Birds of Steel Tournament at Joliet Central; Lemont at DeKalb Tournament; Plainfield North at Hinsdale South, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Schaumburg Saxon Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lockport at Mundelein Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, TBA

Boys lacrosse: Dunlap at Lincoln-Way, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Washington, 11 a.m.; York at Minooka, noon

Have a Question about this article?