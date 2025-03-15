The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 16-March 22, 2025

The softball fields at the Joliet Park District's Inwood Sports Complex. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

Monday, March 17

Baseball: Bishop McNamara at Wilmington, Bolingbrook at Morris, East Aurora at Joliet Central, Earlville at Gardner-South Wilmington, El Paso-Gridley at Plainfield Central, Prairie Central at Coal City, Seneca at Ottawa,4:30 p.m.

Softball: Earlville at Gardner-South Wilmington, Joliet Catholic at Reed-Custer; Plainfield Central at Morris, Tinley Park at Joliet Central, Wilmington at Grant Park, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Reed-Custer, Manteno at Morris, Sandburg at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Badminton: Joliet West, Lemont, Oak Lawn at Lincoln-Way West; Naperville Central at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Oak Forest, Reavis at Homewood-Flossmoor, 5 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Stagg, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lockport at Lyons, 6:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Crystal Lake at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Tuesday, March 18

Baseball: Clifton Central at Peotone, Dwight at Coal City, Gardner-South Wilmington at Putnam County, Joliet Catholic at Minooka, Naperville North at Plainfield East, Yorkville at Lockport, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Clifton Central at Peotone, Gardner-South Wilmington at Putnam County, Joliet Central at Wilmington, Minooka at Andrew, Plainfield Central at Metea Valley, Romeoville at Shepard, St. Laurence at Lincoln-Way East, University at Seneca, West Chicago at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Clifton Central, Herscher, Tri-Point at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais, Peotone at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls soccer: Ottawa at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Muchin College Prep at Providence, 6:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville in Windy City Classic at Reavis, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way West at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Lockport, Lyons, Wheaton Warrenville South at Hinsdale Central Quad; Lincoln-Way East at Stagg; Oak Lawn at Plainfield East, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East, St. Charles North at Lockport, Whitney Young at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way East at Bradley-Bourbonnais, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South, Riverside-Brookfield at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Lockport at St. Charles East, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Downers Grove South at Minooka, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 19

Baseball: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Morris, Grant Park at Reed-Custer, Minooka at Coal City, Romeoville at Tinley Park, Seneca at Gardner-South Wilmington, Yorkville Christian at Plainfield Central, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Grant Park at Reed-Custer, Joliet Central at East Aurora, Morris at Joliet Catholic, Oak Forest at Bolingbrook, Plainfield East at St. Charles East, Plainfield North at Metea Valley, Seneca at Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Barrington Spring Fling, 4:45 p.m.

Boys track and field: Peotone at Kankakee, 4 p.m.; Andrew, Chicago Christian, Crete-Monee at Joliet Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Peotone at Kankakee, 4 p.m.; Joliet Central, Oak Lawn, Reavis at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Coal City at Bishop McNamara, Morris at Herscher, Neuqua Valley at Plainfield Central, Rich at Peotone, 4:30 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Minooka, 5 p.m.; Lake Park at Providence, 6 p.m.; Plainfield East at Joliet Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Boys tennis: East Aurora at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Bolingbrook, Geneva, Lincoln-Way Central, Neuqua Valley at Neuqua Valley Quad; Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South Quad; Plainfield Central at Sandburg; Plainfeld South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lockport at Naperville Central, 6 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Lemont at Homewood-Flossmoor, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Plainfield at Riverside-Brookfield, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 20

Baseball: Bolingbrook at Argo, Dwight at Herscher, Hillcrest at Peotone, Lincoln-Way East at Whitney Young, Newark at Reed-Custer, Tinley Park at Lincoln-Way West, Wilmington at Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

Softball: Andrew at Joliet West, Benet at Lincoln-Way Central, Bolingbrook at Homewood-Flossmoor, Dwight at Prairie Central, Lincoln-Way West at Downers Grove South, Metea Valley at Plainfield East, Newark at Reed-Custer, Plainfield North at Batavia, Wilmington at Seneca, Yorkville at Lincoln-Way East, 4:30 p.m.

Girls soccer: Bradley-Bourbonnais at Oswego, Kankakee at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfield South, Romeoville in Windy City Classic at Reavis; Plainfield East in Barb Fest at DeKalb, TBD

Girls tennis: Plainfield East at Lisle, 4:30 p.m.

Badminton: Andrew, Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Homewood-Flossmoor; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way East; East Aurora at Planfield South; Hinsdale Central, Hinsdale South, Lockport at Glenbard East Quad; Lincoln-Way West at Stagg; 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lockport at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBA

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Lockport, Richards at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.

Boys lacrosse: Naperville Central at Minooka, Lake Park at Lockport, 6:45 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Marist, Minooka at Neuqua Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 21

Baseball: Joliet West vs. Dunlap at Metro East Classic, 4 p.m.; Joliet Catholic vs. Edwardsville at Metro East Classic, Plainfield North vs. Alton at Metro East Classic, 4:15 p.m.; Bloom at Joliet Central, Gardner-South Wilmington at Woodland, Morris vs. O’Fallon at Metro East Classic, Newark at Seneca, Plano at Reed-Custer, Prairie Central at Wilmington, Warren at Bolingbrook, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Blue Island Eisenhower at Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way East at Plainfield South, Lockport at Plainfield North, Montini at Plainfield East, Plainfield Central at Naperville North, Prairie Central at Coal City, Sandburg at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport in SWSC Indoor Meet at Olivet Nazarene University, 4 p.m.

Girls track and field: Providence at GCAC Championship, 3 p.m.

Girls soccer: Peotone at Bradley-Bourbonnais, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Schaumburg Saxon Invitational, 4 p.m.; Lockport at Mundelein Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, TBD

Boys lacrosse: Minooka at Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse: Minooka at Sandburg, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 22

Baseball: Oswego East at Lincoln-Way Central, Plainfield North vs. Rochester at Metro East Classic, 10 a.m.; Joliet West vs. Edwardsville at Metro East Classic, 10:30 a.m.; Bishop McNamara at Minooka, Geneva at Romeoville (DH), Lemont at Sandburg, Lincoln-Way East at Yorkville, Lexington at Seneca, 11 a.m.; Joliet West vs. Rochester at Metro East Classic, 1 p.m.; Joliet Catholic at Metro East Classic; Plainfield East at Jacksonville Tournament, TBD

Softball: Lincoln-Way East at York, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North at Lincoln-Way West (DH), 11 a.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville in SPC Indoor Meet at Lewis, 9:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Joliet Catholic, Lemont at Lemont Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport at SWSC Indoor Classic at Olivet Nazarene; Seneca at Clinton Last Chance Meet, 9 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Minooka, Plainfield Central, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, Romeoville at SPC Indoor Meet at Lewis, 9:30 a.m.; Coal City, Dwight, Reed-Custer, Wilmington at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls soccer: Burlington Central vs. Plainfield North at St. Charles East Invitational, Morris at Joliet Catholic, Providence at Marian Catholic; noon; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lemont, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Lockport, Plainfeld South, Romeoville in Windy City Classic at Reavis; Plainfield East at Barb Fest in DeKalb, TBD

Boys tennis: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Triad Invitational, 8 a.m.

Badminton: Lincoln-Way East, Lockport at Downers Grove North Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Bolingbrook at Oswego Quad; Joliet Central, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East, Plainfield South, Romeoville in Birds of Steel Tournament at Joliet Central; Lemont at DeKalb Tournament; Plainfield North at Hinsdale South, 9 a.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Schaumburg Saxon Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lockport at Mundelein Invitational, 8:30 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Fenwick Invitational, TBD

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at Naperville North Invitational, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way East at Naperville Central Invitational, TBA

Boys lacrosse: Dunlap at Lincoln-Way, 11 a.m.; Normal Community at Lockport, 11:45 a.m.

Girls lacrosse: Lockport at Washington, 11 a.m.; York at Minooka, noon