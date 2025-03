The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 9-March 15, 2025

Lincoln-Way East’s Gabby Brozovic winds up for the shot against Lincoln-Way West in this file photo from 2022's water polo sectionals. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Monday, March 10

Boys track and field: Joliet West at Kenwood Relays, 5:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South in Mustang Relays at North Central College, 6:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Lincoln-Way East, Lockport, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield North in Mustang Relays at North Central College; 6:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Lincoln-Way Central Triangular, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lockport at Mundelein, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, March 11

Boys track and field: Dwight, Streator, Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight, Streator, Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 4:30 p.m.

Boys water polo: Lincoln-Way West at Bremen, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Waubonsie Valley, Metea Valley at Lincoln-Way Central, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Bremen at Lincoln-Way West, Waubonsie Valley at Lockport, 5 p.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Metea Valley, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 12

Girls track and field: Morris, Seneca at Normal Community West Invitational, 2 p.m.; Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central, 5 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lane Tech at Lincoln-Way East, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 13

Boys track and field: Morris, Seneca at Pontiac Invitational, 4 p.m.

Boys water polo: Metea Valley at Lincoln-Way West, 5 p.m.; Lockport at Schaumburg, 6 p.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way Central at St. Charles East, Lincoln-Way West at Metea Valley, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 14

Boys track and field: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield South at Batavia Distance Madness, 4:30 p.m.; Minooka at Proviso West Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Joliet Catholic, Joliet West, Lincoln-Way Central, Minooka at Batavia Distance Madness; Lockport, Riverside-Brookfield, St. Charles East at Downers Grove North Quad; Plainfield North at York Quad, 4:30 p.m.; Lemont, Minooka, Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Plainfield South Invitational, 5 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Boys track and field: Bolingbrook, Joliet West, Lemont at Troy Doris Invitational; Dwight, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Morris, Seneca in Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational at Olivet Nazarene University; Joliet Central, Lockport at Lockport Invitational; Plainfield Central at York Invitational, 9 a.m.; Peotone, Reed-Custer at Reed-Custer Invitational; Plainfield North, Providence, Romeoville at Plainfield North Invitational, 10 a.m.; Plainfield East at Hononegah Invitational, 3 p.m.

Girls track and field: Bolingbrook, Dwight, Lincoln-Way West, Morris, Seneca in Bradley-Bourbonnais Invitational at Olivet Nazarene University; Lincoln-Way East at Huntley Invitational, 9 a.m.; Peotone, Reed-Custer at Reed-Custer Invitational, 10 a.m.

Boys water polo: Maine South, Metea Valley, Naperville Central at Lincoln-Way East Quad, 8 a.m.; Lincoln-Way Central at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament, 8:30 a.m.

Girls water polo: Lincoln-Way East, Lyons, St. Charles North at Stevenson Quad, Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale Central Invitational, 8 a.m.