March 02, 2025
The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 2-March 8, 2025

By Steve Soucie
The Bolingbrook boys basketball team poses with its freshly won regional title plaque Friday, Feb. 28, 2025.

The Bolingbrook boys basketball team poses with its freshly won regional title plaque Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Hart Pisani)

Tuesday, March 4

Boys basketball: G1: Bolingbrook vs. Downers Grove North at Class 4A Benet Sectional; G1: Joliet Catholic vs. Bishop McNamara at Class 2A Peotone Sectional, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Boys basketball: G2: Lemont vs. Marian Catholic at Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional, 7 p.m.

Girls track and field: Romeoville in Hornet Quad at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way East at Lane Tech Invitational, 4 p.m.; Joliet West, Metea Valley, Providence at Romeoville; Lemont, Morris, Seneca at Morris Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central in Raider Quad at Bolingbrook, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East at Lane Tech Cabin Fever Invitational, 4 p.m.; Lemont, Morris, Seneca at Morris Invitational; Lincoln-Way East, Minooka, Plainfield South at North Central College Cardinal Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Boys basketball: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Benet Sectional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Peotone Sectional, 7 p.m.

Boys track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; Minooka at Batavia Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport, Plainfield South at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; Joliet Central at Batavia Distance Madness, Lincoln-Way Central at Reavis Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Boys track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 8 a.m.; Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central at Rich Township, 9 a.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 11 a.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 8 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Plainfield Central at Raider Invitational; Plainfield East at Proviso West, 9 a.m.

