The Herald-News prep sports schedule for March 2-March 8, 2025

The Bolingbrook boys basketball team poses with its freshly won regional title plaque Friday, Feb. 28, 2025. (Hart Pisani)

Tuesday, March 4

Boys basketball: G1: Bolingbrook vs. Downers Grove North at Class 4A Benet Sectional; G1: Joliet Catholic vs. Bishop McNamara at Class 2A Peotone Sectional, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 5

Boys basketball: G2: Lemont vs. Marian Catholic at Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional, 7 p.m.

Girls track and field: Romeoville in Hornet Quad at Hinsdale South, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way East at Lane Tech Invitational, 4 p.m.; Joliet West, Metea Valley, Providence at Romeoville; Lemont, Morris, Seneca at Morris Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central in Raider Quad at Bolingbrook, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield East at Lane Tech Cabin Fever Invitational, 4 p.m.; Lemont, Morris, Seneca at Morris Invitational; Lincoln-Way East, Minooka, Plainfield South at North Central College Cardinal Classic, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Boys basketball: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Benet Sectional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 3A Brother Rice Sectional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 2A Peotone Sectional, 7 p.m.

Boys track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; Minooka at Batavia Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Lockport, Plainfield South at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 5 p.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 2 p.m.; Joliet Central at Batavia Distance Madness, Lincoln-Way Central at Reavis Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Boys track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 8 a.m.; Joliet Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West, Plainfield Central at Rich Township, 9 a.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lincoln-Way Central, 10 a.m.; Plainfield North at Champaign Centennial Invitational, 11 a.m.

Girls track and field: Dwight in Cogdal Relays at Illinois State, 8 a.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Joliet West, Plainfield Central at Raider Invitational; Plainfield East at Proviso West, 9 a.m.