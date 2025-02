The Herald-News prep sports schedule for Feb. 16-Feb.22, 2025

Lockport’s Claudia Heeney won the the 135-pound final against Prospect’s Viola Pianetto during the Schaumburg Sectional Saturday. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

Monday, February 17

Girls basketball: G1: (1) Marist vs. (15) Romeoville at Class 4A Marist Regional; G1: (2) Lockport vs. (14) Joliet Central at Class 4A Lockport Regional; G1: (3) Lincoln-Way West vs. (13) Shepard at Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional; G2: (2) Waubonsie Valley vs. (14) Plainfield South at Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional; G2: (1) Benet vs. (17) Plainfield East at Class 4A Benet Regional; G1: (2) Providence vs. (15) Thornridge at Class 3A Providence Regional, 6 p.m.; G2: (6) Lincoln-Way East vs. (11) Lincoln-Way Central at Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional; G2: (6) Lemont vs. (11) Brooks at Class 3A T.F. North Regional; G3: (3) Morris vs. (5) Bloomington at Class 3A Washington Regional; G4: (3) Dwight vs. (6) Donovan at Class 1A Dwight Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Boys basketball: Lemont at Tinley Park, 6 p.m.; Bradley-Bourbonnais at Lockport, Joliet West at Plainfield Central, Lincoln-Way Central at Sandburg, Minooka at Bolingbrook, Plainfield North at Yorkville, Plainfield South at Joliet Central, Romeoville at Plainfield East, Stagg at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30 p.m.; Coal City at Manteno, Reed-Custer at Lisle, Streator at Wilmington, 6:45 p.m.; Dwight at Tri-Point, Seneca at Morris, Timothy Christian at Joliet Catholic, Wheaton Academy at Providence, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: G1: (4) Homewood-Flossmoor at (16) Joliet West in Class 4A Joliet West Regional; G1: (3) Bolingbrook vs. (15) Metea Valley at Class 4A Metea Valley Regional; G1: (2) Minooka vs. (7) Bradley-Bourbonnais at Class 4A Normal West Regional; G1: (1) Coal City vs. (7) Reed-Custer at Class 2A Coal City Regional, G3: (2) Seneca vs. Winner G1 at Class 2A Beecher Regional, 6 p.m.; G2: (5) Plainfield North vs. (12) Oswego at Class 4A Plainfield North Regional; G4: (4) Joliet Catholic vs. (5) Wilmington at Class 2A Coal City Regional; 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

Boys basketball: Peotone at Herscher, 6:45 p.m.; Gardner-South Wilmington at Dwight, 7 p.m.

Boys track and field: Joliet West at Hinsdale South Quad, 4:30 p.m.

Girls track and field: Hinsdale Central, Tinley Park at Romeoville, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Lemont at Bolingbrook Quad, 5 p.m.

Thursday, February 20

Boys basketball: Lincoln-Way West at Richards, 5:30 p.m.; Lockport at T.F. North, 6:30 p.m.; Grant Park at Peotone, Lemont at Hinsdale South, Wilmington at Beecher, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 4A Marist Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Lincoln-Way East Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Plainfield North Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 3A Providence Regional; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 3A T.F. North Regional; G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 at Class 1A Dwight Regional, 6 p.m.; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Joliet West Regional, 6:30 p.m.; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 4A Lockport Regional; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 4A Waubonsie Valley Regional; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 4A Benet Regonal; G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Normal West Regional; G4: Winner G2 vs. Winner G3 at Class 3A Washington Regional; G4: Winner G2 at Winner G3 at Class 2A Coal City Regional, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Tournament at Champaign

Boys track and field: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Providence at Lincoln-Way West, 4 p.m.; Benet, Plainfield Central at Lyons, 5 p.m.

Friday, February 21

Boys basketball: Gardner-South Wilmington at Coal City, 6:45 p.m.; Morris at Sycamore, St. Bede at Dwight, Seneca at Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 at Class 4A Metea Valley Regional; G5: Winner G3 vs. Winner G4 at Class 2A Beecher Regional, 7 p.m.

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Tournament at Champaign, TBD

Girls bowling: Joliet West: Mio Antomez, Malorie Berry, Samantha Frenche, Jordyn Jinks, Gianna Mendoza, Angela Mihajovic Demco, Emily Michon; Lemont: Claire Young; Lincoln-Way East: Abby Craig; Lincoln-Way West: Eve Brkovic, Paige DeBella, Erin Paul, Michelle Schmitz, Madison Tippett, Allison Whalen; Lockport: Emma Charest, Taylor Lane, Alyvia Matiasek, Abby Ormins, Grace Szmergalski, Brooke Stroud; Minooka: Emma Dyxin, Kayla Henry, Kaylee McNabb, Sophia Oberding, Kylie Steiner, Lily Tihlarik; Plainfield Central: Madeline Barnes, Alyssa Coldwater, Peyton Henderson, Sydney Henderson, Addison McGrath; Plainfield East: Amber Bozych at IHSA State Tournament at Rockford

Girls track and field: Providence at Wheaton North Invitational, 4:30 p.m.; Bolingbrook, Joliet Central, Minooka at Homewood-Flossmoor Quad, 5 p.m.

Saturday, February 22

Boys wrestling: IHSA Individual State Tournament at Champaign, TBD

Boys swimming: Lincoln-Way Central, Lincoln-Way East, Lincoln-Way West at Homewood-Flossmoor Sectional; Joliet Catholic, Joliet West, Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville at Lockport Sectional; Bolingbrook, Plainfield at Neuqua Valley Sectional; Morris at Normal Community Sectional; TBD

Girls bowling: TBD at IHSA State Tournament at Rockford, TBD

Boys track and field: Joliet West, Romeoville in Greg Foster Invitational at Proviso West, 8:30 a.m.; Plainfield East, Plainfield South at Plainfield South Invitational, 9 a.m.; Minooka at Homewood-Flossmoor Invitational, 10 a.m.

Girls track and field: Lockport, Plainfield South at Rich Invitational; Batavia, Geneva, Plainfield Central at Batavia Open Meet, 9 a.m.; Joliet West at Hononegah Invitational, 10 a.m.