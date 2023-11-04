Girls volleyball: Providence Catholic’s best playoff run in 22 years ends with supersectional loss to Morton

KANKAKEE – Providence Catholic’s longest playoff run since 2001 came to an end Friday night one win short of state, but sophomore star Abbey Knight left the court confident that the best is yet to come for the Celtics.
“This was a really special moment for all of us,” Knight said. “We finally made history, and it’s only going to get better from here. I have two more years, and I’m going to make sure we come back and take supersectionals next year.”
Providence let a late lead slip away in the opening game and could not rebound in a 25-21, 25-17 loss to downstate Morton in the Class 3A Kankakee Supersectional.
Knight led the way with 11 kills, while senior Payton Mandac had 10 kills for the Celtics (27-13), who won their first sectional in 22 years. Sophomore Demi Carbone added three aces and two kills.
After a slow start, Providence surged midway through the opening game and seemed to be in control. The Celtics led 20-18 before Morton (30-7) reeled off six straight points.
“I feel like we came out with a lot of passion and enthusiasm, and it kind of died down,” Knight said. “As soon as we got that lead, I think we were kind of like, “We’re done. We’ve got the first set.’ When you’re playing a team like that, you can’t let up on anything at any time.”
Losing a late lead was deflating for the Celtics as they tried to regroup for the second game.
“I feel like after that, we were all just like, “Dang!’ and then we just stopped playing,” Mandac said.
Mandac and Knight tried to carry their team, producing six kills each in the second game, but Morton senior Graci Junis had six kills of her own and seemed to push Providence back down every time the Celtics threatened to climb back in it.
“These girls weren’t born the last time Providence played in this match,” Providence coach Lee Rucinski said. “I give Morton all the credit. They took us out of what we wanted to do and when we were able to do it, that’s when we went up, but then they responded and that’s what great teams do.”
Providence found a successful formula with its mix of senior leadership and sophomore standouts. The Celtics will say goodbye to seniors Mandac, Morgan Hogeveen, Megan Houlihan, Olivia Cosgrove and Grace Purtill.
“The seniors have laid the bedrock,” Rucinski said. “This is my first class that’s been with me all the way through, and to see where the program was when I took over when they were freshmen and to now leaving the program where it is now, they have to feel pretty special.
“They probably won’t today, but they’ll look back and realize, ‘We did that. We laid the groundwork for future success.’ Providence is going to be back here and it’s due to those seniors who put all the hard work in and set the tone and the culture.”
Knight is certainly thankful for the seniors.
“They pushed us so hard,” she said. “There are a lot of sophomores on this team and the seniors always helped us push through any obstacle. They’ve been our support and our build-up all season and I’m honored to be playing with them.”
Knight, Carbone, Delaney Purtill and Cali Tierney all played big roles as sophomores, and Rucinski believes they will learn from this playoff run.
“Remember this night in August when next season starts,” Rucinski said. “You don’t ever want to feel this way again. Experience wins. We know that, across all sports. Now that they’ve been here, they know the moment, they know what’s expected. I think they’ll be even more prepared next year for a deeper run.”
Mandac, who is committed to Maryville, will take away great memories from her senior year and is excited to see her younger teammates make more.
“It was special for my senior year,” Mandac said. “It’s nice to see something good happening. There are a lot of big things happening next year. I’m going to try to come back and watch as much as I can because I love these girls.”