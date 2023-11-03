Herald-News Athlete of the Week: Lockport girls volleyball’s Lainey Green

Lockport's Lainey Green (7) sets the ball against Oswego during a Class 4A Oswego Sectional semifinal match at Oswego High School. (Sean King for Shaw Local News)

Lainey Green, a senior setter on the Lockport girls volleyball team, has been voted the Herald-News Athlete of the Week.

Green pulled in 211 votes to win the honor ahead of the runner-up, Plainfield North cross country runner Tessa Russo, who received 169 votes. Plainfield South cross country standout Camyn Viger and Lincoln-Way East volleyball player Alaina Pollard were also on the ballot.

Green dished out 22 assists in a regional semifinal victory over Plainfield Central and had 18 assists as the Porters won the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional championship over Neuqua Valley.

Here is Steve Millar’s Q&A with this week’s winner:

Millar: What are you going to remember about regional week, and what do you feel like you were able to do to help your team win a regional championship?

Green: My teammates really helped me with all their amazing passes and everything. I felt like I just knew where to put the ball and whose hands to get it into. I was very confident in every single one of my hitters, so it was a really good week for us.

Millar: Your team then made it to the Class 4A Oswego Sectional championship before falling to Joliet West to end the season. When you look back on the season, what is going to stand out to you?

Green: I’m going to remember the bond we had. There really weren’t any cliques on our team; we were just always all together, and when it was game day, we all really came together. We never really got mad at each other. We always picked each other up from our mistakes and everything. It was a really great season.

Millar: What was the best part about being a Porters volleyball player?

Green: Definitely the culture has been very good throughout the years. The coaching staff is great. I couldn’t ask for a better coaching staff. My favorite memory will definitely be winning regionals my sophomore year.

Millar: You’re committed to Northern Kentucky. What excites you about that next step?

Green: The girls on the team, because when I went on my visit last year, they really welcomed me. I feel like it’s really going to be a family environment, and I’m super excited to walk in there.

Millar: What is your favorite TV show?

Green: “Teen Wolf.” I love Dylan O’Brien. He’s probably one of my celebrity crushes. The show is just so interesting, and it never leaves you tired of it. You always want to watch more.

Millar: If you could see anybody in concert, who would you want to see?

Green: Zach Bryan. He’s been my favorite artist since last year. His songs have gotten me through a lot, and I’m actually seeing him on my birthday next year, so I’m super excited.