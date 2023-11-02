The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023

Girls volleyball
Providence Catholic 2, Marian Catholic 0: In the Class 3A Kankakee Sectional on Wednesday, sophomore Abbey Knight had 11 kills, sophomore Demi Carbone contributed five kills and 12 assists, and sophomore Delaney Purtill added 14 assists and five aces as top-seeded Providence (27-12) won 25-15, 25-23 in the championship game.
Senior Payton Mandac chipped in five kills for the Celtics, who won their first sectional title since 2001 and advanced to take on Morton (29-7) in the Kankakee Supersectional at 6 p.m. Friday.
After Providence rolled in the first game, sixth-seeded Marian (15-20) built a 13-5 lead in the second game before the Celtics went on an 8-0 run to tie it then retook control.
— Read Steve Millar’s full report on this match at theherald-news.com .
Mother McAuley 2, Chicago Marist 0: In the Class 4A Mother McAuley Sectional on Wednesday, the host Mighty Macs claimed their own sectional title in straight sets to advance to Friday’s Normal Community Supersectional.