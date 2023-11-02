Girls volleyball: Joliet West flips switch, cruises past Lockport for Class 4A Oswego Sectional title

Joliet West celebrates a two set win over Lockport in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional championship on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

OSWEGO – There was plenty of energy in the gym Wednesday night in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional championship match between Joliet West and Lockport.

In the early going, everything was on the side of the Porters, as they jumped out to a 6-1 lead and maintained it, eventually grabbing a 12-6 advantage after a kill by Emily McGraw.

Joliet West then switched the momentum and energy in their favor, outscoring Lockport 19-6 the rest of the opening set and winning its second straight sectional championship with a 25-18, 25-14 victory.

“Monday night, we didn’t come out with a lot of energy,” Joliet West’s Ava Grevengoed said. “We weren’t letting that happen tonight. This time, we came out strong and proved that we are the Joliet West Tigers, and we play Tiger volleyball.”

Tiger volleyball includes a heavy dose of Groevengoed, with the rest of the team doing what is needed.

From Gabby Piazza and Natalia Harris as the other outside hitters, to Peyton Darguzis, Brooke Schwall and Faith Jordan in the middle, to setters Julia Adams and Taylor Brenczewski delivering the ball to the hitters, to defensive specialists Olivia Baxter and Isabella Nelson, all of the Tigers performed their duties as charged.

Joliet West’s Gabby Piazza hits a shot against Lockport in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional championship on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“Everyone on this team knows what their job is,” Nelson said, “and they put 100% into doing it. We all try to be leaders out there.

“After we got behind early, we just played with more energy and pushed through points. That carried over into the second set. Everything went well for us tonight. We have played together for a long time, it’s our senior year, and we aren’t ready for it to be over.”

The Tigers, who will play Willowbrook in Friday night’s Class 4A Bolingbrook Supersectional match at 6 p.m., clawed their way back and forced ties at 14 and 15 before a going on a 10-3 spurt to end the set, with Piazza contributing a kill and a block in the run.

West continued to hold the momentum in the second set.

Grevengoed (13 kills) had back-to-back kills for a quick 3-1 lead. West then got a block by Jordan, a kill by Gevengoed, a kill by Piazza and back-to-back blocks by Darguzis to move out to a 12-5 advantage. Later, consecutive kills by Grevengoed put West up 20-10, and Nelson served an ace for a 21-10 lead. Grevengoed gave the Tigers a 24-12 edge, and, fittingly, ended the match with a kill.

Lockport’s Lainey Green sets the ball against Joliet West in the Class 4A Oswego Sectional championship on Wednesday. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

“I told the girls they needed to revert to the tiger,” West coach Chris Lincoln said. “We needed to become relentless. They did it, and we just took off from there.

“We served aggressively, and our serve-receive got better. The setters did a tremendous job of getting the ball to the hitters where they could do damage. Our hitting percentage was very high tonight, and our block was very good.

“Everybody did their job and more.”

Lockport coach Nick Mraz, whose team finishes with a 29-10 record and was playing in the program’s first sectional championship since 2004, feels his team has a lot to be proud of.

“We started great,” Mraz said. “Then things turned, and they kind of snowballed. We got stuck in a rut, and give Joliet West credit. They executed well, and they served tough.

“These girls have nothing to hang their heads about. They had a great season — 29 wins and a regional championship., first time in a sectional championship since 2004. I want our younger girls to see this and start to make it a more regular occurrence.”