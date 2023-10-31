The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, October 30

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Oswego 0: At Oswego, the Porters defeated Oswego 25-23, 25-18 in a Class 4A Oswego Sectional semifinal.
Second-seeded Lockport will play top-seeded Joliet West on Wednesday for the sectional championship.
Bridget Ferriter had seven kills, Emily McGraw had four kills, Kyla Mitchell had four kills and a block, and Lainey Green had 22 assists for Lockport.
Providence Catholic 2, Kankakee 0: At Kankakee, the Celtics picked up a Class 3A Kankakee Sectional semifinal victory, 25-14, 25-12.
Top-seeded Providence will play sixth-seeded Marian Catholic for the sectional title Wednesday.
Marist 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Chicago, the Griffins came up short in a Class 4A Mother McAuley Sectional semifinal, 21-25, 20-25.
Alaina Pollard and Tamia Maddox had eight kills each.
Normal Community West 2, Minooka 0: At Pekin, Normal defeated Minooka 25-20, 25-9 in Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal action.