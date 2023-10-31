Girls volleyball: Lincoln-Way East fights hard in sectional loss to Marist

Lincoln-Way East’s Tamia Maddox powers a shot against Marist in the Class 4A Mother McAuley Sectional semifinal. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

CHICAGO – If Lincoln-Way East’s season was going to end, the Griffins were going to go down swinging.

Swinging big, at that. That’s what the Griffins did Monday night against Marist, which is ranked in the top 20 in the nation by multiple outlets.

Putting down hard kill after hard kill, Lincoln-Way East put a scare into the RedHawks before falling 25-21, 25-20 in a Class 4A Mother McAuley Sectional semifinal.

“Marist is a good team and I just wanted to come and bring as much energy and as much power as I could,” Lincoln-Way East junior Tamia Maddox said. “Tipping with a good team isn’t going to get it done. We were just swinging. We wanted to win this game so bad and we were just going for it.”

Lincoln-Way East's Alaina Pollard powers a shot against Marist in the Class 4A Mother McAuley Sectional semifinal. on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023 in Chicago. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

Maddox and sophomore Alaina Pollard had eight kills each to lead the third-seeded Griffins (22-16). Senior Lexi Byas had 11 digs, sophomore Maggie Simon dished out 12 assists and junior Tori Tagler added 11 assists.

“I’m proud of the way we played,” Lincoln-Way East coach Sean Burns said. “We knew we were playing a really tough opponent. We said from the beginning that we were just going to give them all we’ve got and that’s what we did. They played fearless.”

The Griffins never led while keeping the opening game close against the RedHawks (33-4). In the second game, Lincoln-Way East’s hitters caught fire, with Maddox and Pollard slamming down several perfectly-placed kills on the line.

“Coach Burns was telling us, “They have a lot to lose and we don’t. We’re the underdogs. Let’s just bring it and show people what we can do as a team,’” Maddox said.

Lincoln-Way East built an 18-15 lead before Marist’s Jessica Kurpeikis took over late, pounding down seven kills over her team’s final eight points.

Nonetheless, the Griffins felt they could be proud of the way they played.

“We’ve played a lot of good teams,” Maddox said. “Sometimes things don’t click. I feel like (Monday) we found a way to click in new areas and grow in a new way. I feel like this was definitely one of our best games, especially against the No. 12 team in the nation.”

It was an up-and-down season for Lincoln-Way East, which relied on several young players in key spots to mix in with seniors like Byas and Hayven Smith.

Byas was happy to see the way the team progressed throughout the year.

“Almost all our team last year was seniors, so having a whole new group of girls come in and prove themselves on the court, it was nice to see and it was good to see us bonding on the court,” Byas said. “We definitely grew a lot. In the beginning of the season, we changed a lot. We went through a good five or six rotations and toward the end of the season, we finally stuck with one rotation and worked with it.

“Everyone grew and stepped into their roles.”

Maddox and Pollard formed a powerful hitting duo late in the year after Pollard moved outside from middle blocker. With that pair coming back, in addition to several other underclassmen who were a big part of this year’s team, Maddox believes the future is bright.

“This year, it was the JV team from last year and the old, returning varsity players so it was kind of a new team,” she said. “We weren’t really the closest team at the beginning. We’ve all grown throughout the season and we’re getting much closer. I feel like next season, when we have that bond and chemistry on the court, we’re going to be hard to stop.”

Although Byas is graduating, she is eager to see what happens for the Griffins in 2024.

“I can’t wait to come back and watch the games,” Byas said. “I know next year they’re going to be unstoppable. I’m excited to see what they can do.”