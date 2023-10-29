The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 28

Boys cross country
Plainfield South’s Viger, Plainfield North win sectional titles: At Granite City, Plainfield South senior Camyn Viger won the Class 3A Granite City Sectional in 14 minutes, 12.9 seconds - just under four seconds ahead of his teammate, runner-up Dylan Maloney.
Plainfield North (55) edged Plainfield South (64) for the team title, led by third-place Thomas Czerwinski and sixth-place Owen Stahl. Quinn Davis (11th), Aidan Connors (19th) and Gavin Hall (21st) also contributed for the Tigers.
Lincoln-Way Central (fifth, 189) also advanced to state, led by Evan Jensen (12th) and Jack Galminas (15th). Plainfield South’s Riley Fink and Joaquin DeAlba finished 14th and 16th, respectively.
Lincoln-Way East’s Michael O’Brien (10th), and Lockport’s Max Maloney (22nd) and Nathan Powley (26th) advanced individually.
Bolingbrook’s Almousawi qualifies for state: At Hinsdale, Bolingbrook senior Hussein Almousawi qualified individually for the state meet by finishing 22nd at the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional with a time of 15:55.84.
Girls cross country
Plainfield North’s Russo wins sectional title: At Granite City, Plainfield North sophomore Tessa Russo won the Class 3A Granite City Sectional in 16 minutes, 53.55 seconds, edging the runner-up - Lincoln-Way Central’s Brea Counihan - by just over four seconds. Marlie Czarnewski finished fourth and Elsie Czarnewski was 19th for Plainfield North (91), which took second as a team behind Yorkville (73).
Lincoln-Way Central (fourth, 139), Minooka (fifth, 143) and Lincoln-Way East (179) also advanced to the state meet. Maya Ledesma (12th), Natalie Nahs (13th) and Taya Gummerson (16th) led Minooka. Lincoln-Way East’s Maura Hanrahan finished 19th. Plainfield Central’s Hannah Kilday (21st) advanced individually.
Seneca’s O’Connor takes sectional crown: At Oregon, Seneca junior Evelyn O’Connor won the Class 1A Oregon Sectional in 19:07.43. The Irish (107 ) finished second as a team behind Winnebago (99) to advance to state. Natalie Misener (12th), Gracie Steffes (30th), Lily Mueller (32nd) and Julie Mueller (58th) contributed for Seneca.
Peotone’s Richards, Wilmington’s Flores qualify for state: At Kankakee, Peotone sophomore Celeste Richards finished 11th at the Class 1A Bishop McNamara Sectional with a time of 19:56.3, qualifying for state individually. Wilmington junior Brooklyn Flores also qualified, finishing 15th in 20:10.4.
Football
Class 8A
Loyola 45, Plainfield North 9: At Wilmette, Plainfield North (4-6) fell to top-seeded Loyola (10-0) in a season-ending loss.
Class 3A
Peotone 34, Crane 13: At Chicago, Peotone (7-3) was victorious and will host Byron (10-0) in the second round.