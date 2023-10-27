The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 26

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Neuqua Valley 0: At New Lenox, Bridget Ferriter had six kills, and the Porters won the Class 4A Lincoln-Way Central Regional championship in two sets, 25-21, 25-18.
Kyla Mitchel had four kills and two blocks, Amanda Bagdonaite had 12 digs, Payton Malinoski had three aces, and Lainey Green pushed 18 assists.
Minooka 2, Normal Central 0: At Minooka, the hosts battled to earn the Class 4A Minooka Regional championship victory in two, 25-21, 25-21.
Leaders were Brooklynne Brass with seven kills and seven digs, Maria Vercelote with 11 points, two aces and seven digs and Kendall Kozak with three kills, 12 assists and two blocks.
Marquette 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: At Gardner, the hosts battled but fell short in Class 1A Gardner-South Wilmington Regional championship action, 25-18, 25-15.
Addi Fair had seven kills, three aces and 13 digs. Maddie Olsen had four kills, one block, three digs and an assist.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Oak Lawn Community 1: At Blue Island, the Griffins fell early but battled back to pick up the Class 4A Eisenhower Regional championship, 14-25, 25-15, 25-14.
Alaina Pollard had 14 kills, Tamia Maddox had 13 kills, Maggie Simon tallied 15 assists, and Lexi Bias had 13 digs.
Chicago Christian 2, Reed-Custer 0: At Palos Heights, the Comets came up short in Class 4A Chicago Christian Regional championship play, 25-18, 25-22.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Romeoville 1: At Oswego, the Tigers fought for the Class 4A Oswego East regional championship victory, 25-22, 8-25, 25-21.
Oswego 2, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the hosts came up short in Class 4A Plainfield North Regional championship play, 21-25, 19-25.
Ella Maletich had eight kills and two aces, and Riley Cunningham added five kills for Plainfield North (19-15).
— Read Joshua Welge’s complete report on this match at theherald-news.com.
La Salle-Peru 2, Morris 0: At La Salle, Morris fell in the Class 4A La Salle-Peru Regional championship, 16-25, 16-25.
— Read Kevin Chlum’s complete report on this match at theherald-news.com.