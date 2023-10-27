Girls volleyball: Joliet West caps unbeaten season at home, wins regional title over Bolingbrook

JOLIET – Thursday night’s Class 4A regional championship was the last time that Joliet West seniors Ava Grevengoed, Taylor Brenczewski, Isabella Nelson, Gabby Piazza, Iyonna Pike, Brooke Schwall, Peyton Darguzis, Olivia Baxter and Natalia Harris would play a high school match on their own floor.

They made sure it was one to remember.

The Tigers (34-3) shook off a hot start by Bolingbrook and scored a convincing 25-18, 25-17 victory to win their second straight regional title. It also capped an undefeated season at home.

The Northern Illinois University-bound Grevengoed once again spearheaded the West attack, delivering 11 kills and three digs, as well as nine service points, including an ace.

“It feels great to end up undefeated on our home court,” Grevengoed said. “It was pretty emotional at the end, knowing we aren’t going to play another match here. But we get to keep practicing here, so we’re not totally done in this gym. We are all super excited to be able to keep playing.”

Bolingbrook at Joliet West regional final Joliet West's Ava Grevengoed soars for a kill during Thursday's regional final match against Bolingbrook. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

Bolingbrook (15-20) showed early that it wasn’t there to just hand the Tigers the title. The Raiders raced out to a 4-0 lead in the first set before West answered with five straight points, three on kills by sophomore Lina Govoni, who finished with five kills. The Raiders continued to play tough, getting two kills by Sophia Barrera and one by Angie Pena to move ahead 11-8. The score was tied at 15 when the Tigers got on a roll.

A kill by Grevengoed put West up 16-15, then two hitting errors by Bolingbrook, an ace by Peyton Darguzis and a double-hit violation moved the edge to 20-15. Down the stretch, West got a kill each by Govoni, Grevengoed and Pike.

“Lina Govoni gave us a spark early,” West coach Chris Lincoln said. “She’s very quick, agile and athletic. She’s normally a setter and right-side, and her volleyball IQ is pretty good.

“I thought our setters [Branczewski and freshman Julia Adams] did a good job of spreading the ball around and finding the people in the right spots. Our block was great, too. The girls really stayed true to themselves and beat a team whose record is not reflective of their talent. Bolingbrook is a good team. We knew we would have to rise to the occasion, and the girls did so.”

Bolingbrook at Joliet West regional final Bolingbrook's Sarah Harvey sets a teammate during Thursday's regional title match at Joliet West. (Gary E Duncan Sr)

The second set was close early as well, as it was tied at 5. West then went on a 4-0 run on a kill by Natalia Harris, a combined block by Harris and Pike, a kill by Pike and a kill by Piazza. The teams went back and forth before West got a kill by Grevengoed and an ace by Brenczewski for a 16-10 lead. The spurt continued, and an ace by Grevengoed put the Tigers ahead 21-11. Bolingbrook went on a 6-2 run to tighten the gap to 23-17 before a Darguzis kill and a Nelson ace won the match.

“We had too many self-inflicted wounds tonight,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said. “We fought all the way. We are a 10 seed playing a 1 seed, so we knew we were in for a fight. We did a great job in the first set. In the second set, we needed to stop the bleeding, but it just slipped away. A match like this shows the younger players on the team what level they have to be in order to be a champion.

“I’d still pick any of our girls over anybody else. What these girls do, not only on the court, but academically, with the community, the way they treat people. They are a special and different group, and I wouldn’t pick anybody else over them.”