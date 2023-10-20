The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 19, 2023

Girls tennis
Class 2A State Tournament: Plainfield North junior Jessica Kovalcik did just what the No. 1 overall seed in the singles competition should do, and she did it quickly.
On a cool and damp opening day of the Class 2A state tournament Thursday, Kovalcik lost only one game in two matches to cruise into the third round. Kovalcik defeated Maria Manzella of Lincoln-Way Central in the opening match in straight sets and Leena Manadan of Whitney Young in Round 2.
Jenna LaBriola of Lincoln-Way Central captured her opening match over Yeva Ksenafontova of Rockford Guilford before falling in Round 2. She will compete in the consolation bracket Friday.
In doubles, Lincoln-Way Central’s Helen Ambrose and McKinley Lindquist captured their first match only to fall in the next two. Bella Borck and Karenna Snider dropped their opening round match and will play in Friday’s consolation bracket. Eva Kubilius and Ella Nichols took their opening match in straight sets and will play in the winners bracket Friday.
Martyna Kalinowska of Lockport, and Ashlyn Reade of Minooka are battling back in the consolation singles bracket.
Patricia Jurczyk and Breanne Schultz of Lockport won their first doubles match but fell in their second. They will begin consolation play Friday.
Class 1A State Tournament: After a tough opening-round match, Providence Catholic junior Reagan Sincak bounced back in a big way. In her second match, first in the consolation bracket, Sincak survived a third-set tiebreaker to take the match over Risha Patel of Normal U-HIgh. Sincak followed that with a straight-set win.
Sophomore Skylar Saelens of Morris captured her first match but lost in the second round. She will compete in the consolation bracket Friday.
Morris’ doubles team of Meghan Bzdill and Shreya Patel lost in their opening match and will continue in the consolation bracket Friday.
Joliet Catholic has both its doubles teams – Callie Streitz/Ashley Murray and Madisynne Gura/Megan Ardaugh – still alive in consolation play.
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Downers Grouve South 0: At Downers Grove, Emily McGraw, Bridget Ferriter and Kylee Schurig had five kills each to lead the Porters to a 25-16, 25-17 nonconference win over the Mustangs. Lainey Green dished out 17 assists, and Meg Consigny added five digs and three aces for Lockport (25-8).
Plainfield East 2, West Aurora 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals snapped a three-match losing streak by defeating the Blackhawks 25-20, 26-25 in a Southwest Prairie Conference match. East improved to 4-26, 1-9 in the conference.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Thornton-Fractional South 0: At Lansing, the best regular season in Warriors history continued Thursday with a 25-12, 25-14 win over the host Red Wolves. West improved to 27-8 overall.
Sandburg 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Orland Park, a battle for the championship in the SouthWest Suburban Conference went to the Eagles 25-18, 25-21 over the Griffins. East finished SWSC play 6-3.
Plainfield Central 2, Joliet Central 0: At Joliet, it was a road sweep for the Wildcats as they took down the Steelmen 25-16, 25-17 in an SPC matchup. Central improved to 9-22 overall, 3-8 in league play.
Romeoville 2, Plainfield South 0: At Romeoville, senior night was a good night for the Spartans as they defeated the Cougars 25-17, 27-25. Romeoville improved to 25-10, 9-2 in the SPC.
Plainfield North 2, Minooka 1: At Minooka, the Tigers picked up their third win in their past four matches 25-19, 19-25, 25-16 over the host Indians. North improved to 18-14 overall, 7-4 in the SPC. Brooklynn Brass had 10 kills, and Kennedi Brass had 11 digs for Minooka (19-15, 8-3).