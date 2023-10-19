The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, October 18

Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Providence 0: At Providence, the Porters picked up a nonconference victory in two, 25-14, 25-17.
Bridget Ferriter had nine kills, Kyla Mitchell had five kills and a block and Lainey Green had 20 assists and three aces.
Coal City 2, Beecher 1: At Coal City, Aubrey Mellen had 19 assists, 18 digs and three kills and the Coalers won in nonconference action.
Kayla Henline had six assists, eight digs and an ace, Kenzi Henline had 16 digs, one block and an ace, Emma Rodriguez had five kills, two digs and a block and Paige Walker had four kills, three digs and an ace.
Marist 2, Minooka 0: At Marist, Minooka battled but fell short in nonconference action, 25-14, 25-16.
Minooka was led by Brooklynne Brass with 10 kills and five digs and Makenna Petrivic had four kills.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way Central 3, Joliet Central 1: At New Lenox, the hosts picked up a Class 3A Lincoln-Way Central Regional semifinal victory.
Dylan Maksa, Aidan Byrne and Noah Anhalt each scored for the Knights. Reilly Follett had an assist and Jamison Stockrahm added two. Theodore Utz earned the win in net.
Plainfield East 2, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals put two on the board and earned a shutout in Class 3A Plainfield North Regional semifinal play.
Universal 4, Joliet Catholic 2: At Crete, the Hilltoppers battled but fell short in a Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional final.
Herscher 5, Peotone 1: At Braidwood, the Blue Devils fell and couldn’t come back in a Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional final.