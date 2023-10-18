The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Boys Soccer
Joliet Catholic 7, Illinois Lutheran 0: At the Class 1A Illinois Lutheran Regional in Crete, Diego Rios scored twice and added an assist Tuesday to lead the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers to Wednesday’s regional final against Universal. Veer Varma, Leonardo Marquez, Kevin Casey, Marco Heald and Vincent Dinovo added goals for JCA (5-16-1).
Romeoville 3, Neuqua Valley 2: At the Class 3A Marmion Academy Regional in Aurora, Manny Casillas netted a goal and Gavin Carrasco added an assist as the fourth-seeded Spartans advanced to the regional final. Romeoville improved to 16-5-3 and will play for the regional title against 12th-seeded Metea Valley.
Stagg 2, Joliet West 1: At the Class 3A Lockport Regional, the third-seeded Chargers broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the second half. West closed out its season 7-13-3.
Marian Catholic 5, Providence Catholic 2: At the Class 2A Marian Catholic Regional in Chicago Heights, the Celtics closed out their season at 10-8-2, falling to the host Spartans.
Lemont 6, Crete-Monee 1: At the Class 2A Lemont Regional, sixth-seeded Lemont (8-8-4) advanced to Thursday’s regional final with the win over the 12th-seeded Warriors. Lemont will face fourth-seeded Washington in the regional final.
Girls Volleyball
Coal City 2, Manteno 0: At Manteno, Abrey Mellen and Kayla Henline shared the ball, and Paige Walker and Emma Rodriguez turned it into points as the Coalers downed Manteno 25-19, 25-23. With the win, Coal City captured the Illinois Central Eight conference title. Henline and Mellen combined for 19 assists, and Walker and Rodriguez slammed home 15 kills combined for Coal City (20-10, 12-2).
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Richards 0: At Oak Lawn, Kiera King had nine kills and eight assists to lead the Knights to a 25-18, 25-20 win over the Bulldogs in a nonconference match. Alyssa Teska had 13 assists, five kills, six digs and three aces for LWC (22-12).
Oswego 2, Romeoville 0: At Oswego, a big match in the Southwest Prairie Conference went to the Panthers, 27-25, 25-22. The Spartans dropped to 24-10 on the season, 8-2 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Bolingbrook 1: At Frankfurt on senior night, the Griffins outlasted the Raiders in a three-game thriller, 25-10, 16-25, 25-20. East improved to 20-14 overall, 6-2 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.
Rochelle 2, Morris 1: At Rochelle, Morris closed out Interstate 8 Conference play by falling to the Hubs in a wild 25-23, 10-25, 19-25 match. Morris fell to 16-14 overall, 1-9 in league play.