Girls volleyball: Peyton Darguzis leads Joliet West past Joliet Central on emotional night

JOLIET — Before Monday’s Pink Heals match between Joliet West and Joliet Central, a parade of cancer survivors was introduced.

When that was done, Pink Heals President Angie Caldwell spoke and honored Joliet West senior Peyton Darguzis. Darguzis’ mother, Michelle, was a member of Pink Heals before she died in July of 2021. One of the pink fire trucks outside Joliet West before the match is named “Michelle” in her honor.

On the first serve of the match, Joliet West setter Julia Adams set the ball to Peyton Darguzis, who knocked it down for a kill. Darguzis had a big night with four kills, was in on two blocks, and had two aces in a three-point serving run late in the second set of a 25-8, 25-7 Tigers’ victory.

“There were definitely some mixed emotions,” Darguzis said. “On one hand, I was able to reflect and think about my mom, and that was sad, but my teammates were all there for me and cheering me up. Just the love that was in this whole gym tops anything that might be sad.

“I would like to think that Mom was watching. It wasn’t said before the match that the first set was going to me, but I had a feeling Julia would do something. When I saw the ball coming to me, I wanted to put it down. That kind of got me into the match. It was special for me to come out here and play for my mom.”

The Tigers (30-3, 8-1) rode the emotional wave all night and cruised to the Southwest Prairie Conference win, keeping hopes alive for a conference title. Darguzis had two kills and combined with teammate Iyonna Pike on a block as the Tigers jumped out to a 9-0 lead.

Central (7-19, 0-9) got on the board with a kill from Delany Moran and got kills from Alyssa Flood and Gabby Leal to bring the score to 14-4. West’s Gabby Piazza then took over, delivering three kills, and then Adams served an ace to put the Tigers ahead 20-5. The Steelmen got kills from Moran and Leal in the late stages of the match, while West got kills from Olivia Baxter and Pike.

“We did some good things on the floor tonight,” Central coach Kevin O’Connell said. “We had some nice kills and our libero [Madison Mader] had some nice digs on really hard-hit balls.

“The main thing tonight was the whole event. It’s a great event, a great tradition that West and Central do together. It’s great when we can all come together, especially for a cause that is so dear to the community. I look forward to hosting it next year.”

The victory also tied West with the most in school history. Ava Grevengoed led West with eight kills, while Piazza had five. Darguzis and Natalia Harris each had four. Adams had 11 assists and Taylor Brenczewski had 10. Isabella Nelson had a team-high four digs and Adams had three aces.

“We played well tonight, but tonight is more about the community,” Lincoln said. “Last year, we raised about $7,000. It’s a great night where the community gets together. That’s why we do it.

“It was nice for Peyton Darguzis to have a good night. We didn’t necessarily run that first play for her, but Julia was able to get it to her, so that was nice. It’s great to tie the school record as Joliet West. When it was one program, Joliet Township, they had a season with 32 wins, so that’s the one we want to get.”