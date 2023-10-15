The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 14

Girls volleyball
L-W Central scores runner-up finish: In the Lincoln-Way Central Autumn Knights Tournament, the Romeoville girls volleyball team set a school record for wins in a season and finished second. The Spartans won two matches Saturday to reach 24 victories on the year, a new school record. They defeated Lincoln-Way East and Joliet West before falling to Willowbrook in the title match.
The Spartans’ Eden Eyassu had 26 kills and 19 digs and was selected to the all-tournament team. Other leaders for Romeoville (24-9) were Kameron Blizniak with 97 assists, 27 digs and nine aces, Lianna Ortiz (28 kills, 30 digs), Alexis Crowley (42 digs, 11 aces) and Demi Cole (25 kills, 10 blocks).
Joliet West (29-3) finished third, beating Providence Catholic on Saturday before losing to Romeoville and beating Lockport.
Lockport (23-8) took fourth. On Saturday, the Porters beat Lincoln-Way West before losing to Willowbrook and Joliet West. West’s Ava Grevengoed was named all-tournament, as was Lockport freshman Kyla Mitchell.
Lincoln-Way Central finished first in the Silver Division at the tournament, going 4-1 in the tourney. In pool play, Central beat Providence and Oswego East and lost to Joliet West. In bracket play, the Knights (21-12) beat Lincoln-Way East and Downers Grove South to win the championship. Kiera King had 44 kills, six aces, 37 assists, 21 digs and 11 blocks for Central, while Alyssa Teske had 25 kills, 11 aces, 63 assists, 21 digs and three blocks.
Girls tennis
Class 1A La Salle-Peru Sectional: At Peru, Morris had both singles entrants qualify for state, as No. 1-seeded Julia Borgstrom beat Streator’s Danielle Sterner 6-0, 6-0, and Skyler Saelens defeated St. Bede’s Bailey Engels 6-0, 6-1.
The sectional was postponed by rain and will be concluded Monday afternoon.
Girls cross country
Interstate 8 Meet: At Morris, the hosts won the girls team championship with 34 points, 15 better than runner-up Kaneland, led by top-five finishes from individual champion Makensi Martin (19:34.20) and fourth from Danica Martin (20:35.75).
IESA State Meet: Channahon won the Class 3A championship with 92 points, beating runner-up Prospect Heights McArthur’s total of 100. Ellie Porath (3rd), Clara Getsoian (5th), Michelle Gabel (10th), Gianna Caldwell (33rd), Jocelyn Roots (41st), Brooklynn Leathers (57th), and Reagan Kies (92nd) made up the winning Channahon team.