The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 12

Girls volleyball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Stagg 0: At New Lenox, the hosts picked up a 25-17, 25-17 Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Kiera King had nine kills, two aces, eight assists and seven digs, Morgan Kozlowski had four kills and Alyssa Teske had five kills, an ace, 12 assists, five digs and a block.
Minooka 2, Yorkville 0: At Minooka, the hosts earned a 25-23, 25-11 Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Brooklynne Brass had 13 kills and nine digs, Kennedi Brass had 19 digs and Ava Valentin had 15 assists.
Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Flossmoor, the Griffins battled but fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action 25-16, 20-25, 19-25.
Tamia Maddox had 15 kills, Lexi Byas had 25 digs and Annie Simon had 35 assists.
Boys soccer
Lincoln-Way West 2, Kankakee 1: At Kankakee, the Warriors battled to a nonconference victory.
Bolingbrook 4, Minooka 0: At Minooka, the hosts fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.