October 12, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperFriday Night DriveEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 12

Lincoln-Way Central wins girls volleyball in two; Lincoln-Way West wins in boys soccer

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Stagg 0: At New Lenox, the hosts picked up a 25-17, 25-17 Southwest Suburban Conference win.

Kiera King had nine kills, two aces, eight assists and seven digs, Morgan Kozlowski had four kills and Alyssa Teske had five kills, an ace, 12 assists, five digs and a block.

Minooka 2, Yorkville 0: At Minooka, the hosts earned a 25-23, 25-11 Southwest Prairie Conference win.

Brooklynne Brass had 13 kills and nine digs, Kennedi Brass had 19 digs and Ava Valentin had 15 assists.

Homewood-Flossmoor 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Flossmoor, the Griffins battled but fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action 25-16, 20-25, 19-25.

Tamia Maddox had 15 kills, Lexi Byas had 25 digs and Annie Simon had 35 assists.

Boys soccer

Lincoln-Way West 2, Kankakee 1: At Kankakee, the Warriors battled to a nonconference victory.

Bolingbrook 4, Minooka 0: At Minooka, the hosts fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference action.

PremiumJoliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone Preps
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois