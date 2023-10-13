Girls volleyball: Seniors rally Lockport past Bolingbrook on senior night

LOCKPORT – Kylee Schurig saw the emotions play out throughout Thursday for her Lockport teammate, Hailey Rak, as the duo was among six Porters getting ready to celebrate their senior night.

“She started off the day crying when she walked in the door,” Shurig said of Rak.

Rak was all smiles by the end of the night. She stepped up with some big serves and key kills in the third set as the Porters rallied for a 23-25, 25-17, 25-18 win over Bolingbrook in a SouthWest Suburban Conference Blue match.

“It was definitely emotional at the beginning, but I think that really sent my energy through the roof, and I just wanted to put it all out on the court considering this was the last time I was going to play on this court,” Rak said.

Rak had five kills and two aces, while Schurig added eight kills and eight digs for the Porters (22-6, 7-2 SWSC Blue). Fellow senior Lainey Green dished out 30 assists, while sophomore Kyla Mitchell led the team with nine kills and junior Amanda Bagdonaite added 10 digs.

Angie Pena led Bolingbrook (11-16, 4-4) with nine kills, Noelle Aprati added five kills, Sophia Barrera had 12 digs, and Sarah Harvey finished with 19 assists.

Rak sparked a 6-0 run to give Lockport a 10-3 lead in the final set, starting the surge with a kill before serving for the next five points, two coming on aces.

That serving success was especially rewarding for Rak, because it’s a role she doesn’t normally get to play. In fact, she hadn’t done it all year.

“That was my first time serving this season, so that was definitely a moment for me,” Rak said. “I was definitely really excited. I was a little nervous, but I held my own and I did what I had to do for my team. I think my adrenaline really got me going.”

The Porters stayed in front the rest of the way, with Rak adding two kills and a block down the stretch.

“Coming down with those blocks and kills and cheering with my team is one of my favorite things to do,” Rak said. “it felt really good.”

Schurig put down a block for match point to cap off a memorable night.

“It was great,” Schurig said. “Our energy on the court was probably the best it’s been all season. There was that realization that we were never going to step foot on this court again, we’re never going to get to do this in front of our home crowd again.

“It’s upsetting, but we wanted to go out with a bang. We forced it to three sets, which made it interesting, but we pulled through, which was really exciting.”

Bolingbrook jumped to a 12-5 lead in the opener behind three early kills from Pena and held on late as Pena finished it off with another kill.

The Raiders, though, could not keep the momentum going the rest of the night.

“We just have to be willing to take smart, aggressive risks to score points,” Bolingbrook coach Molly DeSerf said. “We’re struggling to get everybody on at the same time. I think when that happens, that will shift things. There are glimpses of it. We know what we’re capable of. We just need to get everyone running at the same time, same day, same spot.”

Lockport, meanwhile, was able to send its seniors – also including Megan Consigny, Catie Bochantin and Payton Malinoski – out with a win.

“From 12-5 down in the first set, we won the rest of the way,” Lockport coach Nick Mraz said. “We had the momentum. They started getting a little more tentative. We won the battles at the net.

“There was great energy in the game. There was a huge crowd. It was a fun atmosphere, and I was glad to see us come out on top. All the seniors contributed something positive, and it was great to see. It’s always good to win on senior night.”