Girls volleyball: Kaneland sweeps past Morris

MORRIS — Playing defense at the net is a key component of volleyball, and Kaneland put on a clinic Thursday in a 25-17, 25-12 Interstate Eight Conference win over Morris.

The Knights (20-8, 7-2) formed a nearly impenetrable wall at the net, with players such as Delaney Calabrese, Rosie Karl, Morgan Beam, Sophie Knazur and Adalynn Ruh taking their turns at thwarting the Morris attack.

“We did a real good job of blocking,” Kaneland coach Cynthia Violett said. “We were getting blocks from all over. Rosie and Delaney really played well, and so did our libero, Mia Vassallo.

“We told the girls coming in here that Morris is a team that will put the ball anywhere at any time. They will not just try to overpower you. They will try to tip and place the ball, but they will also hit it hard. We told them they had to be ready for anything, and they were.”

Morris (14-11, 1-8) kept things close in Game 1 and held a 7-6 lead. Kaneland’s Francesca Brandonisio then delivered back-to-back aces in a 4-0 Knight spurt that put them ahead 10-7. Morris countered with a 4-1 run to tie it at 11 on a kill by Ayla Phillips.

Kaneland then turned things up a notch and outscored Morris 14-6 the rest of the way. The Knights got two kills and a block from Calabrese and two kills each from Beam and Ryann Williams in the stretch, which ended on an ace by Vassallo.

Brandonisio opened the second set with back-to-back aces, putting the Knights on their way to a dominant victory. The lead stretched to 6-1, then to 10-3, as Kaneland got two kills from Ruh and two blocks and a kill from Beam in the run. The lead moved to 13-4 after an ace by Carmella Rio. Morris got no closer than seven points the rest of the way.

“We have been trying to work on putting teams away,” Violett said. “We have times when we will have teams down, but then let them come back and stay in the game. Volleyball is such a mental game, and if you let a team think they are in the match, they hang around and make it tough. We wanted to finish this one out strong, and we did a good job.

“We kept with our aggressive serving when we had the lead, and that helped us build the lead. A good serve can put the other team out of system, and we were able to do that quite a bit tonight.”

Morris got three kills and two blocks from Aubrey Phillips, three kills by Lily Hansen, two kills by Ava Smith, five assists by Hayley Dunne and nine digs by Alyssa Jepson.

“We played pretty well in the first set,” Morris coach Scott Howell said. “The second set, I don’t know. We have been struggling with our consistency. That has been our biggest obstacle.

“We still have 11 matches left before the postseason starts, so we need to get things figured out. Our serve receive was a little rough tonight, too. That’s where the offense starts, so we need to do better with that.”