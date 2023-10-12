The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Lainey Green had a busy night dishing it out for the Lockport girls volleyball team. IN the Porters two matches at the Lincoln-Way Central Autumnfest Tournament, Green tallied 40 assists to lift the Porters to a 2-0 day. In game 1, Green dished out 23 helpers as Lockport took down Oak Forest 25-17, 25-16. IN the second match of the night, Lockport dismissed Reavis 25-21, 25-22 behind 17 assists form Green and seven kills from Kyle Schurig. The Porters improved to 21-6 this season.
Lincoln-Way East 2, Plainfield South 0: At New Lenox, Lexi Byas had 11 digs to lead the Griffins to their second win of the day at the Lincoln-Way Central Autumn Fest, 25-22, 25-11 over the Cougars. Tamia Maddox had six kills and Maggie Simon 19 assists for LWE (19-10).
Romeoville 2, Plainfield South 0: At New Lenox, the Spartans opened play at the Autumnfest tournament at Lincoln-Way Central with a two-game sweep of the Cougars, 25-15, 25-23.
Romeoville 2, Crete-Monee 0: At New Lenox, match two went much like match one for the Spartans. Romeoville (21-8) improved to 2-0 in pool play with a 25-9, 25-14 win over the Warriors.
Joliet West 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At New Lenox, the state-tanked Tigers took out the Knights at the Lincoln-Way Central Autumnfest 25-15, 25-16. West improved to 26-2 this season.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Providence Catholic 1: At New Lenox, the host Knights bounced back with a thrilling three-game win over the rival Celtics, 21-25, 25-23, 16-14. LWC finished the day at the Autumnfest 1-1, 18-12 overall.
Dwight 2, Midland 0: At Midland, the Trojans were victorious at the Tri-County Conference tournament with a 25-23, 25-16 win over the host Timberwolves. Dwight improved to 9-21 this season.
Boys soccer
Coal City 5, Bishop McNamara 1: At Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional, in Coal City, the seventh seeded Coalers advanced to the Manteno regional semifinals with the easy win over the Irish. Coal City (5-12-1) will No. 2 seed Herscher at 10 a.m. Saturday at Reed-Custer.