The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, October 10

Girls volleyball
Joliet West 2, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, the Tigers picked up a 25-19, 25-18 Southwest Prairie Conference victory Tuesday.
Ava Grevengoed led the Tigers with 11 kills and three blocks, Gabby Piazza had four kills, Julia Adams had 10 assists, Taylor Brenczewski had eight assists, and Olivia Baxter had eight digs and four aces.
Lockport 2, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Lockport, the hosts battled to a 25-18, 25-22 SouthWest Suburban Conference win.
The Porters were led by Bridget Ferriter with seven kills, Kyla Mitchell with six kills, Lainey Green with 19 assists, and Amanda Bagdonaite with seven digs and three aces.
Coal City 2, Herscher 0: At Herscher, Aubrey Mellen had 15 assists and eight digs to lead the Coalers to a 27-25, 25-15 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kayla Henline had eight assists, six digs and four kills; Emma Rodriguez had 13 kills and nine digs; and Paige Walker had six kills, seven digs and an ace to pace the Coalers.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At New Lenox, the Knights battled to a 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 SWSC win.
Alyssa Teske led with 14 kills, one ace, 28 assists, five digs and three blocks; Kylie McCarthy had two aces and 11 digs; and Ella Thompson had six kills and four blocks.
Minooka 2, Plainfield Central 1: At Plainfield, the hosts got an early lead but couldn’t hold on in Southwest Prairie Conference action, falling 25-22, 22-25, 20-25.
Boys soccer
Minooka 3, Plainfield North 3: At Minooka, Diego Escobedo scored two for the hosts, and the teams battled to a draw in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Noah Allen scored the other goal for Minooka. Andrew Calderon had an assist, and goalkeeper Isaac Goddard made four saves.
Plainfield Central 4, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, the Wildcats earned a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
West Aurora 1, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Bengals fell short in Southwest Prairie Conference play.
Lincoln-Way East 1, Lincoln-Way Central 0: At Frankfort, the Griffins put one on the board to win in SWSC action.