The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, October 9, 2023.

Girls Cross Country
Amboy Columbus Day Invitational: At Sublette, Seneca junior Evelyn O’Connor ran to second place overall helping the Irish to a fourth-place finish at the 50th annual Amboy Columbus Day Invite. Junior Natalie Misener finished 21st and Gracie Steffes was 24th for Seneca.
Boys Soccer
Oak Forest 2, Lemont 0: At Lemont, on senior night, Lemont fell to the Bengals in a South Suburban Conference contest. Lemont evened its season record at 7-7-4, 5-2-4 in conference play.
Boys Cross Country
Amboy Columbus Day Invitational: At Sublette, Logan Pasakarnis was the top finisher for Seneca at the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational. Seneca placed 16th overall in the team race.