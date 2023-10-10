October 09, 2023
Shaw Local
Sports - Will County

The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, October 9, 2023.

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls Cross Country

Amboy Columbus Day Invitational: At Sublette, Seneca junior Evelyn O’Connor ran to second place overall helping the Irish to a fourth-place finish at the 50th annual Amboy Columbus Day Invite. Junior Natalie Misener finished 21st and Gracie Steffes was 24th for Seneca.

Boys Soccer

Oak Forest 2, Lemont 0: At Lemont, on senior night, Lemont fell to the Bengals in a South Suburban Conference contest. Lemont evened its season record at 7-7-4, 5-2-4 in conference play.

Boys Cross Country

Amboy Columbus Day Invitational: At Sublette, Logan Pasakarnis was the top finisher for Seneca at the Amboy Columbus Day Invitational. Seneca placed 16th overall in the team race.

