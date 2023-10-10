Girls volleyball: Youngsters lead Downers Grove South past Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK — Freshmen Claire Cushing and Jen Curran were called up to the varsity by Downers Grove South coach Madisen Babich to help shore up the Mustangs’ blocking for Monday’s non-conference game against Bolingbrook.
The two made their presence felt throughout the match, and especially in the third set, as Downers Grove South came away with a 25-17, 16-25, 25-20 victory.
Curran had a block and two kills midway through the third set that helped the Mustangs (11-12) build a 19-12 lead. That advantage helped them withstand a late Bolingbrook rush that closed the score to 22-19 before South’s Sylvia Masiulionis delivered back-to-back kills to end the match.
“This was a nice match between two pretty even teams,” Babich said. “I text back and forth with [Bolingbrook coach] Molly [DeSerf] quite a bit, and it sounds like both of our teams are battling with the same thing. When we are good, we can be very good, but it’s the consistency that we’re missing.
“Our girls have a ton of fight in them. We have played some good teams, like Lockport, Downers Grove North and Oak Park-River Forest, to three sets.”
Count Bolingbrook (11-15) in that group as well.
The Mustangs cruised to the first-set win, moving from a 4-4 tie to grab a 15-8 lead that increased to 19-13 on an ace by Keegan O’Keefe, and they were able to keep the Raiders at bay the rest of the way.
The second set was almost the reverse, as Bolingbrook took control thanks to the powerful hitting of Noelle Aprati, who finished with a match-high 15 kills. Aprati had eight of those kills in the second set alone, leading the Raiders to tie the match.
In the third set, South jumped out to a 7-2 lead, but Bolingbrook countered with a 5-0 spurt to tie it, including three aces by Sophia Barrera, who also had six kills. The Mustangs opened a 12-10 lead on a combined block by Curran and Addison Bryant. Curran then had two kills and another block to help South open the 19-12 lead. After Bolingbrook closed to within 22-19 on a kill by Aprati, Jayden Dixon, who led South with seven kills, got a back row kill to make it 23-19. A kill by Bolingbrook’s Angie Pena made it 23-20 before Masiulionis (5 kills) had back-to-back kills to end it.
Alex Barcenas led South with 15 assists, with O’Keefe adding three blocks and three kills and Cushing putting down two kills.
“We are definitely on the younger side,” Babich said. “We started three freshmen tonight. The two middles [Curran and Cushing] played well, especially since it was their first time ever playing varsity. The older players pulled them under their wing and helped them out.
“We told them they had nothing to lose. We weren’t worried about them getting kills. We just wanted them to concentrate on their defense at the net and getting over to close the block. They did a good job. We were long overdue for a win against a competitive team, and we got it.”