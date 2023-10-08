The Herald-News sports roundup for Saturday, Oct. 7

Boys soccer
Lockport 1, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, Nate Blazewski scored the lone goal to lift Lockport (11-4-1, 4-0) to the win, which sealed the SouthWest Suburban Blue Conference championship for the Porters, who have won seven straight games. Bolingbrook fell to 9-4-4, 1-3.
Joliet Central 2, Crete-Monee 1: At Joliet, Juan Franco and Braulio Gutierrez scored to lift Joliet Central (5-12-3) to the nonconference win.
Plainfield Central 2, Neuqua Valley 0: At Plainfield, Sean Thompson and Sebastian Chavez scored while Marshall DeGraff recorded the shutout for Plainfield Central (14-4-2) in the nonconference win.
Girls volleyball
Joliet West wins silver bracket, Minooka goes 2-3 at St. Charles North: At St. Charles, Joliet West (24-2) went 4-1 and won the silver bracket at the St. Charles North Invite. The Tigers beat Plainfield Central 2-0, lost 2-1 to Edwardsville and closed with consecutive 2-0 wins over Geneva, Romeoville and Oswego. Ava Grevengoed had 59 kills, 23 digs and seven aces, hitting her 1,000th career kill in the process. Julia Adams added 66 assists.
Minooka, meanwhile, went 2-3. Minooka beat Waubonsie Valley 2-0, fell 2-1 to Hinsdale Central, beat St. Charles East 2-0, lost 2-0 to Oswego and fell 2-1 to Geneva. Kendall Kozak had 61 assists and 30 kills for Minooka, while Brooklynne Brass finished with 64 kills, 15 blocks, 44 digs and five aces.
Girls cross country
Haegele, LW West win Mad Dash: At Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West junior Emma Haegele won the Oak Forest Colonel Madden Crosstown Mad Dash with a time of 22 minutes, 2.51 seconds. The Warriors (16) had the top four runners to roll to the title in the four-team event. Sophia Mikolajczak, Morgan Sallese and Mia Klosowski rounded out the top four, while Makenna Zitkus placed seventh for Lincoln-Way West.
Bolingbrook third at Jimmy Daniels Invite: At University Park, Bolingbrook (98) placed third among a 15-team field at the Rich Township Jimmy Daniels Invitational. Junior Amiah Grant (21:20.5) finished 14th to pace a balanced group for the Raiders, who also got contributions from Emily Marks (16th), Eniyah Emery (18th), Hannah Madla (23rd) and Arielle Manas (27th). Romeoville (147) finished fifth, led by a fifth-place finish from Sophia Flowers (20:20.3). Joliet West (148) was sixth, led by Rachel Saxon (20th). Lincoln-Way East (262) placed ninth, paced by Mira Bhargava (15th).
Morris third at Prairie Central: At Fairbury, Morris (64) placed third in a nine-team field at the Prairie Central/Pontiac Invitational. Junior Makensi Martin (18:57.11) was the runner-up to lead Morris, which also got contributions from Danica Martin (11th), Aubrey Lines (12th), Leah Ortiz (22nd) and Hope Emmerich (23rd).
Boys cross country
LW West wins Mad Dash: At Oak Forest, Lincoln-Way West (41) won the team title in the six-team event, led by a fourth-place finish from freshman Hunter Spee (16:29.79) and a fifth from sophomore Nicholas Dull. Brian Rys (11th), Carson Strein (15th) and Colin Woltman (17th) also contributed for the Warriors. Providence Catholic’s Zach Zambrzycki placed sixth, with Celtics teammates Vinny Murphy and Matthew Velasquez finishing ninth and 10th, respectively.
Bolingbrook wins Jimmy Daniels Invite: At University Park, Bolingbrook (47) topped Stagg (70) and the rest of a 16-team field to win the Rich Township Jimmy Daniels Invitational. Senior Vincent De Farno (16:16.3) was the runner-up to lead the Raiders. Isaac Stowers (fourth), Michael Delgado (ninth), Logan Schmidt (10th) and Benjamin Cabas (23rd) also contributed for Bolingbrook. Lincoln-Way East (101) placed fifth, led by an 11th-place finish from Logan Kessling. Joliet West (193) was seventh, paced by a 20th-place showing from Jose Nevarez. Romeoville (282) finished 10th.
Morris runner-up at Prairie Central: At Fairbury, Morris (69) was the runner-up at the Prairie Central/Pontiac Invite, finishind behind only El Paso-Gridley (69) in the 11-team field. Freshman Cuyler Swanson (15:49.71) finished third to lead Morris, which also got contributions from Everett Swanson (fifth), Nikita Hovious (seventh), Brodie Peterson (15th) and Parker Fleetwood (42nd).