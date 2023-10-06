The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, October 5

Girls volleyball
Coal City 2, Wilmington 0: At Coal City, Kayla Henline had 17 assists, seven digs and two aces to pick up a 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Aubrey Mellen had 15 assists and four digs, Emma Rodriguez had 14 kills, six digs and a block. Kenzie Henline had four kills, three aces, two digs and a block, and Addison Hodges had three kills.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Lincoln-Way Central 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors picked up a 25-16, 23-25, 28-26 win in SouthWest Suburban Conference action.
Penny Smith had six kills and nine digs for Central; Alyssa Teske had six kills, 17 assists and nine digs; and Kiera King had 13 kills, 10 assists and nine digs.
Boys soccer
Minooka 5, Plainfield South 1: At Plainfield, Andrew Calderon scored twice to lead Minooka to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ethan Koranda, Diego Erscobedo and Noah Allen had a goal apiece. Isaac Goddard was credited with two assists, and Eli Avalos and Koranda had an assist each.
Plainfield East 4, Yorkville 0: At Yorkville, the Bengals scored early and kept the lead to win in SPC action.
Yandi Reyes, Xander Wettergren, JP Escobar and Jacob Scott each put one on the board. Reyes had two assists, and Escobar added one.
Boys cross country
Lincoln-Way Central 18, Lincoln-Way West 39: At New Lenox, Evan Jensen finished the 3-mile event in first place with a time of 15:53.55 to help the Knights to an SWSC win.
Braden Hoff took second (15:55.24), Bryce Counihan took third (16:07.08), and Jack Galminas took fourth (16:07.64). For the Warriors, Nicholas Dul was fifth (16:09.36), and Hunter Spee took sixth (16:10.74).