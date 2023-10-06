Girls volleyball: Joliet West scores three-set win over JCA

JOLIET — Last season, Joliet West advanced to the Elite Eight in Class 4A, while Joliet Catholic Academy finished third in Class 3A.
This year, the two will both play in Class 4A, and they will be in the same sectional. The Tigers are the top seed in the Oswego Sectional, with JCA seeded sixth.
On Thursday, the two staged a match that was more than worthy of a regional or sectional title match.
West (20-1) overcame a 25-19 loss in the first set and trailed 14-9 in the second before staging a comeback for the ages, winning the final two sets by identical 25-21 scores to pick up its first win over JCA since 1999.
The big outside hitters for West - Ava Grevengoed and Gabby Piazza - came up big with 15 and eight kills, respectively. However, it was the play of Peyton Darguzis in the middle that proved to be a big difference. Darguzis had six kills and two blocks, and put down the match-ending kill in the third set.
“This was what we expected when we play JCA,” Darguzis said. “It’s good for us to be tested like this in a match this late in the season. During that last point, I really wanted the ball. I wanted to do it now and get it over with.
“We picked things up after the first set. We had a lot of different people step up and play well. It really helps when that happens.”
Joliet West led 11-7 in the first set after a back row kill by Grevengoed, but JCA (18-10) rallied behind Heavenly Scarfo, who had two blocks and a kill in a 6-0 run that gave the Angels a 13-11 lead that they did not relinquish the rest of the set.
Ellie Blotnik led JCA with nine kills and eight digs, while Brooke Simon had seven kills, a dig and a block. Jessica Horn had 29 assists, two kills and four blocks with Olivia Chovanec adding six kills and six digs.
“We should have finished when we had the opportunity, but I am so, so proud of the way these girls played,” JCA coach Kisha Cameron said. “They have nothing to hang their heads about. They let people know that we might be a 3A school, but we are coming to 4A and we going to show up and give you everything you want.
“We still have a couple weeks to go and that means we have more time to keep getting better. A match like this is great for everyone. These girls are used to playing in matches like this with the big crowd and the emotion. Again, I am very proud of our girls.”
JCA jumped out to leads of 8-3 and 10-5 in the second set and kept the margin at 14-9 before West started to rally. With JCA leading 18-15, Darguzis got the serve back for the Tigers with a kill, then Isabella Nelson served eight straight points, including an ace, to put West ahead 23-18. JCA went on a 3-1 spurt before Grevengoed ended it with a kill to force the third set.
Nelson had a team-high four aces to go with four digs, while Natalia Harris had five kills and Grevengoed, Piazza, Darguzis and Harris all had two blocks. Olivia Baxter led the Tigers with 10 digs, while freshman Julia Adams had 18 assists and senior Taylor Brenczewski had 15.
Nelson again sparked the Tigers to start the third set, serving three straight aces for a 6-1 lead. JCA refused to quit, however, and came back to take a 17-16 lead. It was tied at 17, 18, 19 and 20 before West got back-to-back kills from Piazza to move ahead 22-20, setting up Darguzis’ match-winner.
“Peyton and Natalia came up with some big kills for us at great moments,” West coach Chris Lincoln said. “They don’t put up huge numbers, but they come through when it counts. They are very dependable. Peyton’s hitting percentage tonight was .600, which is great for a middle and shows how dependable she is.
“Isabella Nelson got us going with her serving. It’s nice to see her gaining confidence. I tell the girls that it’s OK to be proud of yourself and the girls around you.
“It’s good for us to play JCA this late in the season. A team like that will show us our flaws, and now we can get to work on fixing what we need to work on.”