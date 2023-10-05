The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Boys soccer
Morris 4, Streator 1: At Morris, Kalen Carver scored twice to help Morris celebrate on senior night with the nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Ryker Anderson and Adam Mondragon also tallied for Morris (10-8).
Beecher 4, Peotone 1: At Beecher, the Blue Devils dropped the nonconference match to the Bobcats to drop their season record to 11-8.
Coal City 7, Sandwich 0: At Coal City, the Coalers had their biggest offensive output of the season in their nonconference win over the Indians. Coal City improved to 3-12-1 on the season.
Girls volleyball
Downers Grove North 2, Lincoln-Way East 1: At Downers Grove, despite another big night on the attack from Tamia Maddox, the Griffins fell to the Trojans 25-19, 18-25, 18-25.
Tamia Maddox tallied 14 kills, and Alexis Byas had 25 digs to lead the way for East (13-9). Maggie Simon contributed 18 assists for the Griffins.
Girls cross country
Naperville North Twilight: At Naperville, Minooka ran to a fourth-place team finish, and Plainfield North finished seventh out of 18 teams.
Maya Ledesma finished eighth individually for the Indians, and Taya Gummerson 21st. Marlie Czarniewski was the top finisher for Plainfield North, as she placed 14th overall.
Boys cross country
Naperville North Twilight: Plainfield North placed two in the top six at the Naperville North Twilight Meet on Wednesday night. Thomas Czerwinski placed fifth and Owen Stahl sixth to help push the Tigers to a second-place team finish behind champion Downers Grove North. Quinn Davis placed 14th to help the Tigers’ cause.
Caleb Kies was the top finisher for Minooka, as he placed 33rd overall. Minooka placed 13th as a team.