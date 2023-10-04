The Herald-News sports roundup for Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Girls volleyball
Joliet West 2, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, Ava Grevengoed was potent on the attack again Tuesday with 10 kills in the Tigers’ 25-21, 25-7 Southwest Prairie Conference win at Plainfield South.
Grevengoed had plenty of help to go around. Julia Adams and Taylor Brenczewski had eight assists each for the Tigers as they improved to 19-1 on the season and 6-1 atop the SPC. Olivia Piazza had nine digs to lead West.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 1: At Tinley Park, Kiera King had 15 kills and 12 assists to lead the Knights to a 27-25, 18-25, 25-19 victory in a SouthWest Suburban Conference match. Hailey Podkul had five blocks and Ella Thompson five kills to lead LWC (15-10, 3-3).
Sandburg 2, Lockport 0: At Orland Park, the Porters fell to the Eagles in an SWSC match, 25-18, 25-19. Lainey Green led the way for Lockport (18-6, 5-2) with 14 assists, and Kylee Shurig added seven kills.
Herscher 2, Wilmington 0: At Herscher, despite an amazing night from Wilmington libero Lexi Liaromatis, who led the Wildcats with 20 digs, the Wildcats fell to the hosts 25-18, 25-23. The Wildcats dropped their first match in the Illinois Central Eight this season, falling to 18-5 overall, 9-1 in league play.
Reed Custer 2, Manteno 1: At Manteno, the Comets evened their season record at 12-12-2 and their record in the ICE at 4-4 with a 25-22, 11-25, 25-21 triumph.
Providence Catholic 2, Yorkville Christian 0: At Yorkville, Providence recorded the victory.
Coal City 2, Streator 0: At Streator, the visiting Coalers (16-10-1 overall, 8-2 Illinois Central Eight) won 25-23, 25-22. Emma Rodriguez led Coal City with 11 kills and eight digs. Aubrey Mellen (14 assists, six kills, six digs), Makayla Henline (10 assists, five digs, two aces), Paige Walker (seven kills, seven digs and libero Jadyn Shaw (10 digs) also led the Coalers.
— Read J.T. Pedelty’s full report on this match at theherald-news.com.
Boys soccer
Romeoville 3, Plainfield Central 0: At Romeoville, the Spartans shut out the Wildcats in an SPC match to improve to 13-4-3, 4-1-2 in conference play. Central dropped to 12-4-2, 5-3-1 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, juniors Jackson Meyer and Jamison Stockrahm scored for the Knights in their shutout win over the Warriors. Central improved to 12-1-1 overall and 3-0 in the SWSC.
West dropped to 4-11-3, 0-3 in the SWSC.
Plainfield North 1, Oswego 1: At Oswego, the Panthers and Tigers played to a draw in an SPC match.
West Aurora 5, Plainfield South 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars fell to the Blackhawks in an SPC match.
Lockport 3, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Lockport, the Porters blanked the Griffins in an SWSC match. Lockport improved to 10-4-1 and stayed perfect in the SWSC at 3-0.
Minooka 7, Yorkville 0: At Minooka, Ethan Koranda and Eli Avalos scored two goals each to lead the Indians in the SPC. Joey Maffeo, Andrew Calderon and Diego Erscobedo added goals for Minooka (9-5-4, 4-4-1).
Plainfield East 3, Oswego East 0: At Plainfield, junior Trey Atking scored a goal and assisted two others to lead the Bengals in the SPC match. Ben Basta and Justin Fuernstahl added goals, and Mikey Parent had the shutout in goal for East (11-2, 7-2).
Girls cross country
Will County Invitational: At Channahon, senior Claire Blotnik, of Joliet Catholic Academy, ran away from the field in 18:24.8 to win the individual title at the Will County Invitational.
Lincoln-Way Central won the team race, placing three runners in the top nine including a pair of freshmen — Brea Counihan and Mia Forystek — who finished second and third, respectively. L-W Central won the team title with 36 points to 51 for second-place Lockport.
Sydney Fontaine, Katie Peetz and Lexi Shea of Lockport finished fifth, sixth and seventh. Janelisa Ocegura, of Joliet West, finished fourth, and Hanna Kilday, of Plainfield Central, finished eighth.