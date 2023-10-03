The Herald-News sports roundup for Monday, October 2

Boys golf
Class 3A Pekin Sectional: At Lick Creek, Lockport finished first overall with 313 points and Minooka took second with 318 to qualify for IHSA State Finals.
Lincoln-Way East’s Tanner Leonard took first overall with a 72, qualifying individually. For Lockport, Nathan Kwiatkowski tied for second overall with TJ Quinn from Minooka with a 74, and Lockport’s Joey Sluzas tied for fifth with a 75.
Peoria Richwoods Sectional: At Kellogg Golf Club, Mahomet-Seymour won the Class 2A Peoria Richwoods Sectional team title with a 301, while Williamsville’s Will Seman carded a 72 for individual medalist honors.
Morris advanced one individual, junior Liam Eber, who shot a 74 to tie for third place. Morris’ Aden Delahera and Joey Lanahan just missed, carding 79s. The cutoff came in at 76.
Class 1A Bishop McNamara Sectional: At Kankakee Elks, Dwight’s William Trainor tied for fifth overall with a 76 to qualify for IHSA State Finals.
The Trojans finished fifth overall as a team with 341 points.
Girls golf
Class 1A Pontiac Sectional: At Wolf Creek, Seneca’s Piper Stenzel led the team with a final score of 91, placed 12th overall and became the first freshman in school history to qualify for IHSA State Finals.
The Irish finished in sixth place with a team score of 391, the first time in school history that a girls team broke 400 in an 18-hole event. Shelby Welsh fired a personal best 94 and came up just one stroke short of qualifying.
Class 2A Normal West Sectional: At Ironwood, Lincoln-Way West took second overall with 327 points and Lincoln-Way Central took third with 336 and both teams qualified for IHSA State Finals.
For West, Kaylee Dwyer tied for fourth overall with a 77, Reilly Carlson tied for sixth with 78 and Peyton White tied for 11th with 80. For Central, Sarah Arsich shot 77.
Lincoln-Way East took sixth as a team with 359 points.
Class 2A Burlington Central Sectional: At Whisper Creek, Plainfield East’s Lauren Reinertson tied for eighth with a 75, qualifying for IHSA State Finals.
Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional: At Carriage Greens, Lockport took second with 339 points and qualified for IHSA State Finals.
Gianna White took eighth place overall with a 77.
Boys soccer
Minooka 3, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, Minooka battled to a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Ethan Koranda, Caleb Phillips and Lucas Zbranek had a goal a piece. Isaac Goddard was in net with two saves.
Kaneland 7, Morris 0: At Kaneland, Morris fell behind early and couldn’t come back in Interstate 8 Conference action.
Girls volleyball
Woodland 2, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: At Gardner, Maddie Olsen had six aces, four kills, two blocks and a dig but the Panthers fell in nonconference action.
Eva Henderson had 10 kills and 10 digs and Ava Schultz had 23 assists and seven digs.