The Herald-News sports roundup for Thursday, September 28, 2023

Girls golf
Class 2A Hinsdale South Regional: At Woodbridge, senior Gianna White shot 78 to lead Lockport to a runner-up finish. Claire Crosby, Sasha Jarosik, Jacqueline Smith, Ella Cline and Maeve Heney advanced as a team for the Porters to the Hinsdale South Sectional on Monday.
Lemont finished fifth as a team and qualified two for the sectionals next week. Leila Rexhepi shot 78, and Casey Kittridge shot 85 to advance for Lemont.
Class 2A Plainfield North Regional: At Yorkville, Plainfield East advanced a pair into the Burlington Central sectional next week. Junior Lauren Reinertson shot 80 and freshman Hope Trosclair shot 85 to advance.
Plainfield North finished fourth in the team race and advanced three to the sectional. Michelle Knight, Maggie Spencer and Grace Gilbert advanced. Sophomore Hayden Justis shot 89 and advanced to the sectional from Plainfield South.
Class 1A St. Bede Regional: At Spring Valley, freshman Piper Stenzel performed like anything but a freshman at the Class 1A St. Bede Regional. Stenzel shot 86, two better than the next golfer in the field to win medalist honors. Not only that, Stenzel and teammate Shelby Welsh, Julia Hogan, Camryn Stecken, Addison Stiegler and Jolena Odum combined to shoot 412 to win the first ever regional title in school history.
The Irish advance to the Pontiac Sectional next week.
Class 1A Beecher Regional: At Crete, Coal City earned a trip to the Pontiac Sectional next week with a third-place team finish. Junior Kylee Kennell shot 97 to lead the Lady Coalers. Madi Petersen, Dakota Clubb, Emma Varnak and Cassiday Jenke advanced as well.
Isabella Dinelli and teammate Ava Meister from Dwight both advanced to the sectional next week as individual qualifiers.
Boys golf
Class 1A Seneca Regional: At Morris, Dwight’s William Trainor shot a one-under 71 to take medalist honors at the Class 1A Seneca Regional.
Trainor and the Trojans finished in second place overall, just three shots behind Aurora Christian. The second-place finish advances the Trojans to the Bishop McNamara Sectional next Monday. Jack Groves, Tracer Brown, Andrew Gartke, Maddox DeLong and Cole Boucher will represent the Trojans next week.
Seneca finished fifth overall and advanced two to the sectional. Grant Siegel led the way shooting 84. He will be joined by Keegan Murphy, who carded an 85.
Wilmington finished seventh as a team and qualified senior Aaron Burkey after he shot an 84.
Boys soccer
Romeoville 2, Joliet Central 1: At Joliet, the Spartans improved to 12-4-3 on the season and 4-1-2 in the SPC with the win over the Steelmen. Gavin Carrasco and Manny Casillas had assists for Romeoville.
Lockport 3, Sandburg 2: At Lockport, the Porters scored twice in the first half and added a third just four minutes into the second to win the SWSC match. Lockport improved to 6-4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SWSC to remain in first place.
Plainfield Central 3, Minooka 0: At Plainfield, Gordon Stanich, Sebastian Chavez and Leonardo Perez scored for Central in the SPC matchup. The Wildcats won their third match in their last four and improved to 11-3-2 overall and 5-2-1 in the SPC.
Lincoln-Way West 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At New Lenox, the Warriors and Boilermakers went to penalty kicks before West was able to pull out a 5-4 advantage and win the SWSC match. West improved to 5-9-2 overall and 1-1 in the SWSC.
Lincoln-Way Easy 6, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At Frankfort, on senior night the Griffins rolled in the SWSC. Senior captain, Caden Udani scored twice, as did junior Josh Mensching. Udai added a pair of assists for East (6-8-1, 1-0 in the SWSC).
Herscher 4, Peotone 3: At Peotone, the Blue Devils suffered their first loss in the ICE to the Tigers. Peotone is now 11-5 overall, 3-1 in the ICE.
Coal City 1, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, the Comets dropped a close one to the Coalers despite an outstanding effort in net from Josh Conger. His nine saves kept RC (4-11-1, 0-5 in the Illinois Central Eight) in it.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 1: At New Lenox, the Knights picked up the one-goal win, improving to 10-1-1 on the season.
Plainfield East 2, Plainfield North 1: At Plainfield, Yandel Reyes netted both goals for the Bengals in the SPC rivalry matchup. JP Escobar added an assist for East (9-2, 5-2)
Girls volleyball
Lockport 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0, At Lockport, Emily McGraw had 12 kills to lead the Porters to a 25-23, 25-18 win over the Knights in an SWSC Cmatch. Lainey Green added 31 assists for Lockport (18-5, 5-1).
LWC (11-8, 2-3) was led by Kiera King and her seven kills and 11 assists. Alyssa Teske added eight kills for the Knights.
Oswego 2, Minooka 1: At Minooka, the Panthers captured the Southwest Prairie match by taking the last two games 22-25, 25-21, 25-21. Sophomore Brooklynn Brass led Minooka with 16 kills, and senior Ava Valentin had 16 assists for the Indians (8-7, 4-2).
Lincoln-Way East 2, Lincoln-Way West 1: At Frankfort, Tamia Maddox smacked down 17 kills, and Lexi Byas notched 20 digs to lead the Griffins to a 21-25, 25-19, 25-16 SWSC victory. Maggie Simon added 17 assists and Alaina Pollard added 10 more kills and three blocks for LWE (13-8, 4-1).
Romeoville 2, West Aurora 0: At Romeoville, it was a two-game sweep for the Spartans in the SPC, 25-10, 25-16. The win keeps Romeoville (16-4, 6-0) atop the conference standings.
Plainfield South 2, Plainfield North 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars picked up their second win this week, 25-22, 25-22 over the host Tigers. South improved to 14-7 overall, 3-2 in the SPC.
North dropped to 12-11, 3-3 in the SPC.
Reed-Custer 2, Streator 1: At Braidwood, the Comets won the Illinois Central Eight contest 25-20, 21-25, 25-23 to improve to 11-12-2, 4-5 in the ICE.
Coal City 2, Peotone 0: At Coal City, Emma Rodriguez had seven kills, and Jadyn Shaw added nine digs as the Coalers prevailed 25-11, 25-19. Aubrey Mellen had 10 assists and Kayla Henline eight for Coal City (15-10 overall, 7-2 ICE).