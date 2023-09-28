The Herald-News sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 27

Boys golf
Class 3A Oswego East Regional: At Fox Bend, Plainfield North took third place and advanced to sectionals with a 325. Moline took first with 311 in the nine-team regional.
Evan Czarnik tied for fourth place overall with a 77, and Casey Sanborn tied for sixth with a 78 for Plainfield North.
Plainfield Central tied for fifth place with a 345, and Plainfield South had a 353.
Class 2A Pontiac Regional: At The Oaks, Morris took third place with a 331 to advance to sectionals.
Coal City took fifth with a 355, and Reed-Custer finished last with a 467.
For Morris, Joey Lanahan took fourth overall with a 78, and Aden Delahera finished in a five-way tie for seventh with an 82.
For the Coalers, Ryland Megyeri shot an 82 and advanced to sectionals.
Class 3A Naperville Central Regional: At Naperbrook, Plainfield East took seventh place with a 333, and Bolingbrook finished last with a 392. Lisle took first with a 292 in the eight-team meet.