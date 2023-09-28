Baseball: Lincoln-Way East grad Ryan Ritter named MVP of Class A California League

Baseball has always been a big part of Ryan Ritter’s life.
The 2019 Lincoln-Way East graduate played in college at John A. Logan Community College in southern Illinois, and then spent two years playing for University of Kentucky. After a stellar career for the Wildcats, the Colorado Rockies saw fit to draft Ritter in the fourth round of the MLB draft in 2022.
Now, baseball is not only a big part of Ritter’s life, but it’s his job. One he is already quite good at.
Ritter was recently named the Low-A California League’s top shortstop and Most Valuable Player. Although he played just 65 games for the league’s Fresno Grizzlies before moving up to High-A Spokane and then AA Hartford, he made his mark on the California League.
“Things just clicked this year. I want to keep learning and improving, and that’s what I did.”— Ryan Ritter, California League MVP
Ritter batted .305 with an OPS of 1.011, including 18 home runs, 58 RBIs and 53 runs scored before being moved up to Spokane. When he left Fresno, he was among the top 10 in the league’s leaderboard in 10 categories. He was first in homers (18), first in total bases (149), first in extra-base hits (35), first in slugging percentage (.606), first in OPS (1.011), tied for first in RBIs (58), third in runs (53), fourth in hits (75), fifth in OBP (.405) and ninth in batting average (.305) as of July 3rd.
Ritter had reached base successfully in his final 23 Fresno games and smacked a hit in 20 of his last 25 games. Overall, Ritter won four Player of the Week or Month honors, the most of any California League player, and finished tied for second in the league with 18 homers.
All of this while playing his first year of professional baseball.
“Things just clicked this year,” Ritter said. “I want to keep learning and improving, and that’s what I did. I worked a lot on my strength. Playing 132 games this year was a lot different than playing around 60 in college.
“It’s more of a mental grind than physical. You have to learn how to take things one game at a time and not let an 0 for 4 affect you. You might be 0 for 4 one day, but the next day you might go 2 for 4 or 4 for 4. You have to have that mentality.
“You can’t let one day get you down.”
With games nearly every day, Ritter had to learn how to formulate a routine, and he said he learned how to do that fairly quickly.
“Baseball’s my job now,” he said. “I am at the field for about 10 hours a day. We have a routine for home games and one for away games. Week by week, you might change things a little bit, but you do what feels good. We go over scouting reports on the opposing pitcher. If he’s a lefty, we might have a lefty throw batting practice to us. If he has a good slider, we work on hitting sliders. Every day is different, and that keeps it from getting boring.
“One thing is that I don’t have much free time. We pretty much only have one day off a week, and I take that day to just enjoy a day to myself. On a game day, I spend the 10 hours at the field, get home, check my phone for a little while, go to bed, get up and go to the field again.
“I can’t tell you much about the cities of Fresno or Spokane or Hartford. I pretty much am at the field or my apartment.”
Ritter will spend the offseason at home in Frankfort, working out and getting ready for spring training.
“I am going to have to keep working in spring training to earn my spot in AA,” he said. “The higher you go, the more you have to improve, so I want to keep working and improving. I take a lot of pride in my defense but you need to be an all-around player. The next step for me is to be a really good hitter.
“I am excited to come back home, though. I need to recover from the season. They say that the first day of spring training is the best you are going to feel all year. You have to learn when to lock in and lock out. I try to be calm and choose the times to be really focused. Mostly, that’s the three hours during a game. You have to really commit to those three hours because that’s our job. It’s exciting for me to just be playing professional baseball. When I take a step back, I am pretty happy with where I am right now.”